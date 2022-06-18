Manhattan couple ready to finally feature garden with others on annual tour

A row of flowers grows along the front side of the Glasers’ home. Staff photo by Christian Bright

As the 33rd annual Garden Tour approaches, one Manhattan couple can finally show off their garden after COVID and travel.

Don and Linda Glaser are a retired couple who moved to Manhattan about four years ago. To make friends, Don volunteered for the Garden Board at K-State, and Linda joined the Purple Thumbs Club, which volunteers at the K-State gardens.

“I was doing the weed pulling side of it, and we were both getting to know all these really nice people through the gardens,” Linda said. “So that really got us involved in the community right away.”

The Glasers, whose garden is at 1510 Wyndham Heights, are one of seven stops on the Manhattan Garden Tour. The tour is from 8 a.m. to noon June 25. This year’s theme is “Water and Whimsy.” Most of the locations have at least one water feature.

Tickets are not being sold, but a $10 dollar donation is suggested. The proceeds support the Kansas State University Gardens.

Organizers had previously asked the Glasers to be on the garden tour, but they declined because of traveling and the pandemic.

Don said he got involved with gardens in a funny way. He said they were at a K-State garden event, and he commented, “This is really neat, and I’m not really into gardening.” He said that statement led to him being on the garden’s board because members wanted someone who appreciated the gardens and who was not a gardener.

Unlike Don, Linda grew up gardening, helping her parents in the vegetable garden. She grew up as a Marine Corps child, so the family moved a lot and died whatever they could gardening. When she and Don lived in Emporia, she fixed up their yard.

“I just enjoy doing that kind of puttering around type of gardening,” she said.

Don and Linda bought their lot from a retired K-State landscape architecture professor who told them it had many possibilities.

Linda and Don said their daughter Deon, who graduated from K-State with a degree in landscape architecture, helped bring their vision to life.

“So we had a lot of confidence in some of her design and plants decisions, so she drove a lot of that,” Linda said, adding they also used Rothwell Landscape’s services.

Their property was chock-full of cedar trees, osage orange trees and other species. Their property spans 24 feet in difference from the high to the low point. Don describes their home as a walkout home, and Linda wanted to disguise that with the landscaping.

One of the driving forces behind what the Glasers planted was wanting to be ecologically minded and do what’s best for their environment.

“We tried to focus on native plants and the best things that would invite pollinators into the area,” Linda said. “I felt like we’re taking out a lot of trees that been here for lots of years, so we replaced as many things as we could.”

Some of the plants they planted include butterfly milkweed, black-eyed Susans and a lot of ornamental grasses that provide a lot of cover, texture and height.

Linda said they have red twig dogwoods that bloom in the spring, then the stems turn red all winter. They also have coneflowers and Joe-Pye weed that attracts a lot of butterflies and bees.

Don said one of the most asked about plants by neighbors is their “Fireworks” goldenrod, which looks like fireworks when it blooms. They also have hydrangeas and crepe myrtles. Linda said neighbors comment on how good their chokecherrys smell in the spring.

Linda said they went for a mountain look since Don wanted to move to Colorado but decided to stay in Manhattan to remain close to friends in Emporia. They also wanted to try and incorporate the Kansas prairie into their design.

Don said he was blown away by the group of people they met through supporting the K-State garden.

“It crosses all sorts of professions and income levels and sorts of things, but they’re all interested in something pretty,” Don said. “It’s just kind of a calling for beauty.”

Linda said in general, gardening people are optimistic, generous people.

The other stops on the tour