Riley County, KS

Riley County public works asks 122% increase in fuel budget in 2023

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago

The rising cost of gas is causing Riley County’s public works department to ask for a 122% increase to its fuel budget for 2023, its director said Thursday.

John Ellermann presented a proposed $9.64 million budget for 2023, which is a $1.37 million or 16% increase from 2022. The big change is the fuel budget going from $350,000 in 2022 to a proposed $780,000 in 2023.

Ellermann said for this year, they have used about half of what is budgeted, which is 60,000 gallons of unleaded fuel and another 80,000 in diesel.

“The best guess I could find was $5 per gallon for unleaded and $6 for diesel, brings me to $780,000 fuel budget,” Ellermann said. “I don’t like it. I hope I’m wrong.”

County Clerk Rich Vargo said Ellermann would be right if prices don’t increase anymore.

Ellermann also requested increases in traffic striping from $155,000 in 2022 to $200,000 to 2023, engineering fees from $50,000 to $60,000, chemicals from $50,000 to $62,000, and bridge construction from $90,000 to $120,000.

Riley County departments on Thursday continued making their 2023 budget requests to the commission.

Evan McMillan, public works assistant director, proposed a solid waste budget of $2.705 million, down from $2.735 million in 2022. McMillan attributed this in part to a $15,000 decrease to “other contractual services.” He said the money was allocated for overlay of interior roadways, but it’s better to hold off since the price of asphalt is high.

Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman requested a $95,083 increase over last year’s budget, going from $647,662 to $742,745. Holeman said contractual, commodities, and capital outlay increased by 10.75% from $44,358 to $49,125. Some of the increases are for salaries, postage costs, witness fees, and legal services.

Vargo proposed a budget of $1.20 million for the clerk’s department, up from $1.09 million for 2022. Most of the increases are in personnel costs. Other increased line items are printing services, advertising and legal publications, and supplies.

Vargo also requested $742,704 for the 2023 budget for elections. This is a 6% increase from $700,118 in 2022. The increases are for printing services, computer software maintenance and support, and personnel costs.

Noxious Weed director Michael Boller asked for $833,307, up more than $120,000 from the $712,478 the department received last year, which is a 17% increase.

Boller said costs for chemicals, seed and fertilizer, and contract services for hazardous waste spiked by $10,000 because of diesel prices. Boller said his transporter is charging $75 per 55-gallon barrel of waste, and it previously had no cost. Boller also said his equipment rental fees are expected to increase as the noxious weed department needs to take down mature trees along county roadways.

IT/GIS Director Corey Meyer requested a proposed budget of $1.72 million, which is down from $1.74 million for 2022. Meyer said because the county does not have to have an ortho flight, which makes an aerial map of the county, it is a cost saver. Computer software and maintenance support significantly dropped from $628,745 to $460,000. But Meyer said hardware storage that stores the county data needs to be replaced soon and will cost around $80,000.

Darell Edie, budget and finance officer, gave budget proposals for the coroner’s department. The request was for $117,000, up from $107,000. He said the budget increase is for transportation and physician costs.

Juvenile detention asked for $101,650 up from $95,000 this represents a 7% increase. Juvenile supervisor fees increase from $1,318 to $1,500, a $182 increase.

The Riley County Historical Museum requested an additional $12,232 in funding for 2023 for a total of $466,706. In 2022 the department got $454,474. Museum Director Katherine Hensler said some of her increases are for supplies and materials and computer software and maintenance support.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce requested $55,000 in funding, unchanged from its 2022 request. The request is split between military affairs and economic development.

Anne Smith, with aTa bus, requested a $15,000 increase from her budget request last year of $120,000 to $135,000 for 2023. She said the increased costs are because of inflation.

The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition request for 2023 is $1,015, up from $675 in 2021, the extra request in dollars is for postage, and a new sounded system for the veteran’s day parade.

New positions

Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Ward proposed three new positions for the 2023 budget: assistant county attorney with starting pay of $109,621, environmental health specialist in the planning and development department with a starting pay of $85,881 and an emergency planner extended from part-time to full-time for a total compensation of $66,359. The planner’s cost would be covered by $31,659 in grants and $34,700 cost from the county.

Department directors advocated for the new positions.

Russel Stukey, emergency management director, said he needs the changes because his staffing level is only one full-time and two part-time.

Planning director Amanda Smeller said the current environmental health specialist is on extended leave, and the department had to scramble to find somebody to cover his work. She said the specialist is an intricate part in building permits, zoning and land use.

The total cost to the county would be $230,203.

Commissioner John Ford said he was not going to make any decisions Thursday and didn’t have all the working parts to make practical decisions.

“I need to see the total number of what everybody is asking for compared to what our revenue stream is,” Ford said. “I said this last year and I’m going to say it again this year. My priority is to take care of the people we already have and not add to that equation until I know, one, that’s taken care of, and two, it seems appropriate at that point in time, and it becomes affordable.”

Commission Greg McKinley said he agreed with Ford. Commissioner Kathryn Focke was not at the meeting. Commissioners will consider the request for added positions after all budget proposals are complete.

