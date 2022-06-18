ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Northwestern’s Pete Nance transferring to North Carolina

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etF4X_0gF4P3dY00
FILE - Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) goes up to the basket against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Feb. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social-media post Saturday, June 18 2022. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Northwestern forward Pete Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social-media post Saturday. It’s a significant addition for UNC, offering a potential replacement for departing starter Brady Manek from a run to last season’s NCAA championship game.

Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats last year, including 45.2% from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels return four starters in big man Armando Bacot, guards Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, and versatile swingman Leaky Black. But Nance offers size with the ability to stretch defenses after UNC lost the 6-9 Manek, who transferred from Oklahoma and averaged 15.1 points while shooting 40.3% on 3-pointers.

With Manek helping to space the floor, the Tar Heels made a late-season push to a record 21st Final Four before falling to Kansas in the NCAA final in Hubert Davis’ debut coaching season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

4-star recruit commits to Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The third top recruit of the 2023 class committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball team after RyLee Grays announced she’d be sliding on the pale blue after a social media post on Sunday. The four-star power...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Coach K Announces Decision On Duke's 2022-23 Season

For the first time since 1980, Coach K won't be roaming the sideline in Durham as the head coach of Duke basketball. Mike Krzyzewski chose to walk away from coaching after a storied 42-year career that included five national titles, 13 Final Fours and 15 ACC Tournament titles. And according to Coach K, Cameron Crazies shouldn't expect to see him any time soon.
DURHAM, NC
ccxmedia.org

Local Players Set for PlayBall Minnesota All-Star Baseball Series

The PlayBall Minnesota All-Star baseball series is set for this weekend in Chaska. Some of the top players from the class of 2022 will gather for the six-team tournament. Four players from Osseo District 279 are on the Metro North team. They are pitcher Aiden Hansen and catcher Chayton Fischer...
CHASKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday’s meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If You Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They can make the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, they can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Pete Nance
Person
Caleb Love
KDHL AM 920

Five of the Best Minnesota Town Nicknames

There are so many great Minnesota town nicknames, below are five of our favorites. Let us know which ones we miss on our app. 8 Great Places To Tube This Summer in Minnesota and Iowa. Beat the heat this summer by getting out on the water. Below you'll see the...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

North Carolina woman linked to fatal overdose charged

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has accused a 21-year-old woman of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose this spring. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony death by distribution, the High Point Enterprise reported. The woman’s secured bond was set at $30,000.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Northwestern#Unc#Wildcats#Ap
The Associated Press

Gary resident 2nd in Indiana confirmed with monkeypox

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary resident has been confirmed as the second person in Indiana diagnosed with monkeypox. The patient has been isolated and health officials have contacted others who have had close contact with the patient, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland H. Walker told reporters Tuesday. The...
GARY, IN
The Associated Press

SC Dem seeks age limit for ‘geriatric’ politicians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit for South Carolina politicians — a cap that would cut off the 75-year-old incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster — and making a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying “in office way past their prime.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Goodbye WFMY News 2 and the Triad!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2. A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby. You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.
GREENSBORO, NC
AM 1390 KRFO

Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy