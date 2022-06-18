ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found at mouth of Ogden Canyon

By Ryan Bittan
 4 days ago

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Ogden Police say a body was found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon on Friday.

Detectives are investigating after a man came across the dead body around 5:30 p.m.

The man reportedly walked into the Rainbow Gardens shopping area and revealed that he had found a body.

Ogden Police are not releasing the identity of the body at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

There are currently no further details regarding this case.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

