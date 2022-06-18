ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Library Hosts Online Basket Auction To Create Community Space

By Deb Patterson
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — The empty lot behind the Syracuse Public Library shall remain empty no longer. The library will transform it into a community outdoor space for everyone to enjoy while also creating a new location for programs. With a pavilion and storage barn already purchased, the library is looking to add...

www.inkfreenews.com

