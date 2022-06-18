Eduardo Escobar in Mets' Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. The White Sox appear to be giving Anderson a breather for the day game. He started the first two games of the series after returning from a groin injury on Monday. Danny Mendick is covering shortstop and leadoff duties while Jake Burger replaces Anderson in the lineup to play third base and bat fifth.

