Eduardo Escobar in Mets' Saturday lineup

The Houston Astros will start J.J. Matijevic as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Matijevic will bat seventh as the team's designated hitter while Yordan Alvarez takes a seat. Matijevic has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and will look to notch his first hit in...
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garcia for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
The Chicago White Sox listed Adam Haseley as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Haseley will cover right field and bat ninth while Adam Engel takes the night off. Haseley has a $4,000 on tonight's single-game FanDuel slate. He has 2 hits in 12...
Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. The White Sox appear to be giving Anderson a breather for the day game. He started the first two games of the series after returning from a groin injury on Monday. Danny Mendick is covering shortstop and leadoff duties while Jake Burger replaces Anderson in the lineup to play third base and bat fifth.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Herrera will move to the bench on Tuesday with Johan Camargo starting at third base. Camargo will bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Camargo for 8.4...
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Neuse will start at third base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and Seattle. Jed Lowrie moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday.
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. In 191 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a .617...
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Zavala will catch for right-hander Dylan Cease on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Reese McGuire moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zavala for...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Cordero is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. Our models project Cordero for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia (side) is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. What It Means:. Garcia remains out of the lineup for a fifth straight game while dealing with side discomfort. Josh Harrison is...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers. Odubel Herrera is replacing Vierling in center field and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Herrera for 8.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,200 salary....
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Luplow is yielding left field back to David Peralta (back) while Daulton Varsho takes over in the leadoff spot. Alek Thomas is...
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Zavala is heading back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday. Reese McGuire is catching for Lucas Giolito and batting sixth Wednesday afternoon. Yasmani Grandal (back) is still on the 10-day injured list.
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. The White Sox appear to be giving Pollock a routine breather for the matinee. Adam Haseley is covering left field and hitting eighth. numberFire’s...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (hand) is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers. Harper is back from a three-game absence to be the Phillies' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Alec Bohm is on third base over an idle Johan Camargo and batting eighth.
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Marte returned from a hamstring injury on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts as the...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta (back) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Peralta missed the first two games of the series due to back tightness, but he's back in left field and batting fifth...
Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Garver returned from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Brad Miller is replacing Garver at designated hitter and hitting ninth Wednesday afternoon. Jonah Heim is starting at catcher and hitting fifth.
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (leg) is starting at designated hitter in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. What It Means:. The White Sox are keeping Abreu out of the field for at least a game while he manages leg soreness,...
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Biggio is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. Our models project Biggio for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home...
Comments / 0