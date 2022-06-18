ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Thousands of flight cancellations as summer travel heats up

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f32JQ_0gF4MhCW00

MIAMI - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged airline executives in a private conversation this week to review their flight schedules and take other steps to soften the impact of summer flight cancellations, according to a source familiar with the call.

The source said Buttigieg asked CEOs on the call to talk through plans to prevent and respond to disruptions over the July 4 holiday weekend and beyond.

The call came on the same day that airlines canceled more than 1,700 flights, according to flight-tracking data from FlightAware, largely driven by East Coast thunderstorms.

In this case, there was little airlines could do. Air traffic controllers issued ground stops at six airports, including the three major hubs in greater New York City.

But the disruption rippled into Friday. FlightAware reported that airlines canceled a total of 3,329 flights in the US.

Special eye on Florida

On Friday, there were 33 cancellations at Miami International Airport, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International reported 21.

After carriers raised concerns that the Federal Aviation Administration was not properly staffed for flight numbers, the agency said this week it is "placing additional air traffic controllers at facilities in Florida to support our long-term strategy of staffing to increased traffic demand."

Buttigieg thanked the airlines for working with the FAA to improve the situation, including using alternative routes to ease congestion, the source said.

Airlines for America, the trade group representing many of the participants, said in a statement that airlines and the Department of Transportation have a "shared commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of all travelers as they reunite with friends, family and colleagues this summer."

"US airlines always strive to provide a safe and seamless journey, and recognize the importance of continued partnership between our industry and the federal government to ensure aviation remains the safest mode of transportation in the world."

More than 2,700 cancellations over the long Memorial Day weekend drew attention to the challenge of rebuilding the air travel system hit hard by the pandemic.

Union criticizes Delta scheduling

Delta Air Lines ultimately said it would cancel about 100 flights daily this summer to minimize schedule disruptions. It told CNN that planners "continuously evaluate our staffing models and plan ahead so that we can recover quickly when unforeseen circumstances arise."

But the union representing Delta pilots launched a protest at an airline business meeting on Thursday and called the airline's scheduling "unacceptable."

"We have been working on our days off, flying a record amount of overtime to help you get to your destination," Delta's arm of the Air Line Pilots Association wrote in a message to passengers. "At the current rate, by this fall, our pilots will have flown more overtime in 2022 than in the entirety of 2018 and 2019 combined, our busiest years to date."

The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots says the airline scheduled about 200 more flights daily in June than pilots to fly them. CNN has reached out to Southwest for comment.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 20,000 flights. Now for the really bad news

Let's start with the good news. Business travel is (allegedly) back, and Southwest Airlines has finally committed itself to giving customers the basic technology they expect on a flight. The airline is spending $2 billion on enhanced -- and even free -- wifi on its planes. It's finally installing power...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Hell hath no fury like an American Airlines pilot who wishes they were flying for a different airline. This seems the troubling conclusion as American's pilots continue the battering of their own management. In public. Yes, even on social media. The pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, has consistently been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
The Independent

UK's Gatwick cuts summer flights as airports struggle

Britain’s Gatwick Airport has slashed its number of daily flights over the summer because of staff shortages as the global aviation industry struggles to meet a resurgent demand for travel.London’s second-busiest airport said Friday it would limit its number of daily flights to 825 in July and 850 in August compared with a reported 900 daily flights during the same period before the coronavirus pandemic.The airport said in a statement that the move would help passengers “experience a more reliable and better standard of service.”“By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers — and also...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Airlines For America#Delta Air Lines#Flightaware
TheStreet

CDC Has Big News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Cruise Industry

While covid has not gone away (and may never go away), vaccines, treatments, and other measures have slowly disappeared. Quarantines and lockdowns ended. Then the U.S. slowly dropped mask requirements everywhere except when traveling via airplane, bus, and train. And eventually even those rules were recently dropped. Now only international...
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

When you're traveling on business, you do expect some comforts. Or these days, perhaps you just hope for them. Currently, airline travel is a gamble that involves hoping your flight won't be canceled, the security lines won't stretch back to the taxi line, no flight attendant will consider your clothing inappropriate, and no halfwit will try to make a "political" statement mid-flight.
INDUSTRY
BBC

5,000 people hit by Heathrow flight cancellations

Around 30 flights carrying up to 5,000 passengers have been cancelled at Heathrow Airport due to technical issues affecting baggage. The airport asked airlines to cut 10% of flights from schedules across terminals two and three on Monday. It comes after problems at baggage reclaim areas, with images of luggage...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
Thrillist

Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Cruise Lines Call for CDC to Change Covid Testing Policy

With the United States government dropping mandatory covid tests for international travelers, the cruise industry remains the only travel business that still requires testing. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control, which takes effect June 12 allows people to fly to the U.S. without taking any sort of covid test, which should lead to an increase in travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy