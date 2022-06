LCM (50-meter format) With her win in the 1500 free today, Katie Ledecky continues her ten-year long (and going) reign of dominance in women’s distance freestyle. She swam a time of 15:30.15, which is her fastest time since 2020. It is also significantly faster than the 15:37.34 she swam at the Tokyo Olympic games last year. In addition, her swim is also the sixth-fastest performance in the history of the event, with only five of her own previous times being quicker. Ledecky’s time today is over eight seconds faster than any other woman has been in the women’s 1500 free, as the second-fastest performer in the event is Denmark’s Lotte Friis, who has a best time of 15:38.88.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO