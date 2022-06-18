ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

CDC officially recommends COVID-19 shots for children under 5: Here’s what to know

By Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382SRQ_0gF4MbuA00

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be opened to children as young as 6 months. The final signoff was expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.

COVID spreading as fast as during previous surges, testing company says

The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

Here are some things to know:

What kinds are available?

Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.

Pfizer’s vaccine is for 6 months through 4 years. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for kids with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.

How well do they work?

In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.

However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.

Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.

Should my little one be vaccinated?

Yes, according to the CDC’s advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.

Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, federal data shows.

“It is worth vaccinating, even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the advisory committee.

Which vaccine should my child get?

Either one, says Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.

“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’’ Marks said Friday.

The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.

One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Who’s giving the shots?

Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.

U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination to be far slower than it was for older populations.

“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Xhsl_0gF4MbuA00
This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

Can children get other vaccines at the same time?

It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.

In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time, so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.

But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.

What if my child recently had COVID-19?

About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.

Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.

The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.

AP reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids; shots begin this week

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The shots will become available this week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Suspects caught on tape breaking into cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Social media argument escalates to Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say ten people were involved in a shooting that went down after an alleged disagreement on social media. The Evansville Police Department arrested Elexis D. Smith and Talonica D. Johnson of Henderson following the incident. According to an affidavit, central dispatch received a 911 call for shots fired near Riverside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEHT/WTVW

150 mph pursuit ends in crash, Evansville man in custody

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing a multitude of charges after leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase through Daviess County, Kentucky. A Kentucky State Police trooper patrolling the Audubon Parkway Monday afternoon spotted a Camaro driver driving 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. According to police, the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Update: 17-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened. A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning. According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near the intersection with Water Tower Road, […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted suspect in Warrick County identified

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Dispatch is warning residents near Lynnville suspect on the run. Deputies say they are currently searching for 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler. Indiana. According to authorities, White has active warrants out of Warrick County for Dealing in Methamphetamine. Earlier Tuesday evening they were calling the White ‘armed and […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper’s Schnitzelbank founder passes away at 85

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — After six decades of preparing German food for Dubois County, Schnizelbank’s founder Larry Hanselman has passed away. The restaurant shared the news on social media Monday morning. “It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of Larry Hanselman,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “Larry was the proud owner of our […]
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana to get $2.9M in settlement over `free’ TurboTax ads

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will get $2.9 million from a nationwide settlement with a software company that misled users who filed their taxes through TurboTax. The Indiana attorney general’s office announced the state’s share of the settlement with Intuit, the software company that produces the tax return service, on Thursday. The office says Intuit advertised […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper Police remind drivers to lock car doors

JASPER Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper Police issue a warning for drivers after several unlocked cars were rummaged through over the weekend. Jasper Police say overnight Sunday multiple unlocked cars in the area of West Fifth Street were rifled through in the city. Police need help identifying the person they think is responsible. Officers are reminding […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Concerns raised about proposed gun manufacturing plant

Ferdinand, Ind. (WEHT)– Meat may not be the only thing on Ferdinand Processing property in the near future. The owners are also looking into creating a gun manufacturing plant. But not everyone is on board. “I just don’t want this next to me, I mean 20 feet from my back door,” said Laura Bieker. Bieker […]
FERDINAND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Barn fire damages house in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Fast work from first responders saved a house from burning down in Posey County over the weekend. The Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department says members were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a barn fire with extension to a house on Carson School Road. The fire department posted about the fire hours […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy