Trash pickup is running late in Henderson, but why?

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Things are running behind in Henderson when it comes to trash collection, but there’s a good reason behind it. According to Sanitation Superintendent David Steele, there will be no trash collection on Monday, June 20.

Due to the Juneteenth Holiday , trash collection in the City of Henderson and services at the landfill station will be operating on a different schedule this week, officials say.

“The schedule is simple,” said a spokesperson in a press release. “Every route will be operating one day late starting with Monday routes being collected on Tuesday, June 21, and Friday routes being collected on Saturday, June 25.”

The landfill-transfer station also will be closed on Monday, June 20. City officials say it will reopen for normal operations at 7 a.m., on Tuesday, June 21. You’re asked to have your trash out by 4 a.m. As a reminder, other City of Henderson offices will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

