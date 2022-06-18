ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Trash pickup is running late in Henderson, but why?

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cmbS_0gF4Ma1R00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Things are running behind in Henderson when it comes to trash collection, but there’s a good reason behind it. According to Sanitation Superintendent David Steele, there will be no trash collection on Monday, June 20.

Due to the Juneteenth Holiday , trash collection in the City of Henderson and services at the landfill station will be operating on a different schedule this week, officials say.

You might be filling your pool wrong, here’s why

“The schedule is simple,” said a spokesperson in a press release. “Every route will be operating one day late starting with Monday routes being collected on Tuesday, June 21, and Friday routes being collected on Saturday, June 25.”

The landfill-transfer station also will be closed on Monday, June 20. City officials say it will reopen for normal operations at 7 a.m., on Tuesday, June 21. You’re asked to have your trash out by 4 a.m. As a reminder, other City of Henderson offices will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear to visit Henderson for new Ohio River bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge Brad Schneider and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on June 22 for two different reasons. State officials say Beshear will be making the trip to Henderson County to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

All-American Fourth of July in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fireworks will soon light up the night sky as Owensboro prepares for the annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with fun, food, and a celebration of freedom. “The All-American Fourth of July event is one of our biggest events of the year, and we’re excited the community will get to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
Henderson, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Neighbors voice concerns over Walnut construction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A heavily traveled road connecting the east side to downtown Evansville is partially shut down this summer, and that’s causing quite a stir for neighbors in the area. Those neighbors living along Walnut Street had the opportunity to meet with project engineers at Harper School for an update. Phase 2 of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Assistance available for eligible EWSU customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Evansville thinks it has an answer for people who say they cannot afford upcoming water rate increases. The Evansville Utility Board has approved a plan to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay the bills for certain customers. The rate hikes are being used to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wevv.com

Details announced for Owensboro's Fourth of July celebration

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced plans for one of the city's biggest events of the year. On Monday, July 4, fireworks will light up the night sky in Owensboro as the city holds its annual "All-American Fourth of July" event. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. at...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear came to Henderson County for groundbreaking

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is on the scene of a groundbreaking, and Governor Beshear was there. The Governor will join state and local leaders to break ground on Section 1 of the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing that will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. More information soon.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Strong odor prompts emergency response in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say Evansville Firefighters and Evansville Police were called to an investigation on Shamrock Court. We are told there was a strong odor. We could see officers going through the trash, and some seemed to be overwhelmed by a smell. Crews were on scene since from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro pipe installation could affect traffic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC says Owensboro Catholic School plans to address a drainage issue with the installation of two pipes under KY 81 (MP 13.6). KYTC says work is scheduled to begin on June 27, and once the infrastructure is in place, the City of Owensboro will own and maintain the structures. Drivers near […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EFD to remove 2 cars from Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, the Evansville Fire Department Dive Team will be removing two cars from the Ohio River. They’ll have help from Tri-State Towing & Recovery and a crane from Audubon Sand & Gravel / Meuth Concrete. Fire officials say the first car is close to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Striping efforts begin on several western Kentucky routes

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are advising drivers of striping efforts beginning Monday. KYTC says crews will be out doing laying fresh yellow stripes on different routes in counties including Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Daviess. KYTC says that in total, there are just under 600 miles of yellow...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WATCH: Cars pulled from the Ohio River after weeks underwater

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After over a month of lying dormant underwater, two cars were recovered from the Ohio River with help from the Evansville Fire Department and several other local agencies. Evansville Fire Division Chief Mike Larson explained the reason they had to wait so long before removing the vehicles. “It’s primarily taken so […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cedar Hall doing away with iconic bold colors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — When the summer season starts to wrap, you can expect Cedar Hall School to have a modern new look. School officials say the building is getting some big upgrades — including a fresh coat of paint. Crews are re-painting the exterior of the school, doing away with its multi-color theme for […]
EDUCATION
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy