Police identify homicide victim in shooting at Mishawaka apartment complex

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

MISHAWAKA — A teenager who was shot and killed Friday night at the Pin Oaks Manner Apartments in Mishawaka has been identified.

Officers were dispatched to the complex, located north of Bethel College, around 11:20 p.m. Friday after a resident reported a shooting with an 18-year-old boy lying on the ground unconscious in front of a unit.

Tychius Derrickson, of Mishawaka, was dead when medics arrived after being shot in the upper body, according to Mishawaka Assistant Police Chief Dan Gebo.

The results of an autopsy Monday are pending.

Scanner traffic from the incident indicates officers from Mishawaka, South Bend and St. Joseph County were all called to the scene, as Mishawaka police continued to deal with a nearby crash.

Gebo said detectives have information about a potential suspect and are following leads and interviewing witnesses.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police identify homicide victim in shooting at Mishawaka apartment complex

WANE-TV

4 massage parlors suspected of human trafficking in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) – Four massage parlors in St. Joseph County are suspected of human trafficking, sexual solicitation, and tax fraud. The businesses under investigation are Top Oriental Massage, Best Chinese Massage and The Relax Place-o in South Bend, and Best Oriental Massage in Granger. Sheriff William...
