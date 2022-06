EASTTOWN TWP, PA — On Monday, Easttown Township’s Board of Supervisors passed ordinance 450-2022 which will take crucial steps in reducing plastic bag use in the Township. Through this action, Easttown becomes the seventh municipality in Pennsylvania and the third in Chester County to pass similar legislation in the growing effort to rein in single-use plastics. Ordinance 450-2022 sets strong standards for halting the sale or distribution of single-use plastic bags at Easttown’s grocery stores, pharmacies, corner stores, and other retailers. It also requires that paper bags consist of at least 40% recycled post-consumer content, puts a $0.15 fee on all other bags, and sets penalties for retailers who violate the law.

EASTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO