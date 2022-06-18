ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Three-car crash on Brooklyn highway kills teenager

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEeH2_0gF4KuV900

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A teenage driver was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed into two other cars, according to police.

The unidentified 16-year-old was driving a Hyundai Odyssey minivan eastbound on the Belt Parkway in Bensonhurst around 2 a.m. when he clipped another car, officials said.

The force from the first impact sent him veering into a third car, before his minivan flipped over and came to a stop in the service road, according to authorities.

The young driver was ejected from the minivan, police said.

Emergency responders rushed him to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Four passengers in one of the other cars hit were transferred to the same hospital and are expected to survive.

The drivers of the other two cars were not seriously injured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Cars
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Hyundai#Nyu Langone Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy