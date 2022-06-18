Three-car crash on Brooklyn highway kills teenager

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A teenage driver was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed into two other cars, according to police.

The unidentified 16-year-old was driving a Hyundai Odyssey minivan eastbound on the Belt Parkway in Bensonhurst around 2 a.m. when he clipped another car, officials said.

The force from the first impact sent him veering into a third car, before his minivan flipped over and came to a stop in the service road, according to authorities.

The young driver was ejected from the minivan, police said.

Emergency responders rushed him to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Four passengers in one of the other cars hit were transferred to the same hospital and are expected to survive.

The drivers of the other two cars were not seriously injured.