ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

AMBUSH® Connects With Zellerfeld For a 3D-Printed 100S Clog

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClog-like silhouettes and NFTs are two things that find themselves in the constantly trending nowadays and AMBUSH® and Zellerfeld have decided to touch on both with one single product. The two parties have united to fashion a brand new 3D-printed 100S Clog that is being released both in physical form as...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Balmain’s chunky ‘Unicorn’ sneaker is as extraordinary as its namesake

Sneakers keep getting weirder, as evidenced by Adidas Yeezy, Converse, and now Balmain. The luxury label has introduced its Unicorn sneaker, a shoe built with what it calls “sculptural flair and unique construction.” A silhouette as extraordinary as its namesake, the Unicorn layers angled panels to create a sleek yet stacked upper, while translucent ropes tie the individual pieces together.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambush#Clog#Design#Stadium Goods#Nft
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” Releasing In July Exclusively For Girls

Little girls (and small-footed women) will have a special Air Jordan 5 release all to them later this summer as a first look at the Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” emerges. Keeping to that clean and classic Air Jordan 5 look, this upcoming release relies on a white leather upper, translucent netting and outsoles, and a two-tone color-blocking that pairs up a summer-friendly Pinksicle and Safety Orange.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Releases Tomorrow

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green”

Despite passing away in November 2021, Virgil Abloh continues being present in the sneaker space. In addition to driving countless sales on the after-market thanks to his Off-White sneaker collaborations, the late Illinois-native is further expanding NIKE, Inc.’s design language. Recently, a green-colored Air Force 1 Mid appeared with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Patent Leather Swooshes And Thick Embroidery Mark This Newest Nike Air Force 1

To appropriately celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the shoe in many a unique way. And this isn’t exclusive to collaborations, as GRs, too, have dialed things up in the past few months. Case in point: this newly-revealed colorway, which incorporates not just patent leather Swooshes but thick, embroidered branding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Complex

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Expected to Release in 2023

Jordan Brand will collaborate with Nike SB on an Air Jordan 4 that’s scheduled to release in March 2023, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. News of the collaboration was first reported by Nice Kicks on Monday. No photos of the upcoming project have leaked, and the image shown...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Zooms In On The Swoosh On This Air Max Plus

Nike continues its unrelenting streak of Air Max Plus releases, keeping to the original shape but adding some creative twists to give the silhouette new life. This upcoming release captures a perfect summer season look, with an all white construction and mesh upper with touches of blue and yellow, but there’s a clear chance made to this TUNED Air classic.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Cardi B x Reebok Get ‘Enchanted’ in New Collab With Bold Sneaker Colors & Reworked Styles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Reebok are teaming up on another collaboration. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker confirmed the news via Instagram with a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with the brand. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The two-part...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 37 Appears Online In Much Clearer Look

The Air Jordan line has a very rich history. Every single year, Jumpman comes out with a brand new Air Jordan silhouette, and before fans can even get their hands on it, there are leaks that surface online. These leaks are typically very accurate in terms of how the shoe is going to look, and there is no doubt that fans have been anticipating some shots of the Air Jordan 37.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Elephant" Gets A Release Update

Jordan Brand has a very rich history and when it comes to their individual models, they always make sure to mix and match themes so that one shoe can enjoy the aesthetics of another. For instance, sometimes, Jumpman will take an Air Jordan 1 colorway and put it on an Air Jordan 4. More recently, however, it looks like they will be taking the most unique part of the Air Jordan 3 and placing it onto the AJ1.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lauren London and Puma Join Forces to Launch ‘Forever Stronger 2’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London is partnering with German sportswear brand Puma yet again to launch the second iteration of her “Forever Stronger 2” collection. “Forever Stronger” was inspired by London’s hometown of Los Angeles and created to honor those who persist in the face of adversity, embracing the world with unrelenting compassion and endurance. The new launch features reimagined style staples from the first iteration including the classic hoodie and T-shirts that includes cobranded designs, along...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy