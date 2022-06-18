ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Do It All With This 9-Piece Ergonomic Pliers Set for $8

By Adrian Marlow
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what project you're undertaking, it's important to have the right tools for the job. Any homeowner should have a basic set of general-purpose pliers on-hand so that you can tackle a variety of tasks that crop up while performing everyday maintenance around the home. That's...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The $21 Shoe Organizer That’ll Double Your Storage Space in Seconds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s no secret that small-space living isn’t for the faint of heart, especially when it comes to storing things like clothing, accessories, and — most importantly — shoes. When you live in a small space and love fashion, things like proper shoe storage can be hard to come by —I mean, not everyone can have a Carrie Bradshaw-esque closet, now can they? That means you must be strategic about how you store your footwear. From racks and hanging organizers to boxes and dedicated shoe cabinets, shoe storage solutions can vary. That being said, it’s still very rare that I come across an organizer that truly knocks my socks off with its ingenuity, but this is exactly what happened when I came across one of the most innovative organizers I’ve ever seen during an everyday scroll through Amazon. So naturally, dear reader, I had to tell you all about it: say hello to Shoe Slotz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Salon

What to do with that empty space above your kitchen cabinets

Did a lot of apartment hopping in my 20s, and while my temporary homes often varied significantly in terms of location and style, most had a few things in common: tiny bathrooms, limited storage space, and a big ol' gap over the kitchen cabinets. I understand why the latter is often necessary, especially in apartments — if you installed standard-size cabinets flush with the ceiling, there's no way you'd ever be able to reach inside them — but that didn't make the gaping space any less awkward.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Do It All#Needle Nose Pliers
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
BobVila

Target Just Marked Down Hundreds of Items—Here Are the Best Deals

It’s no secret Target is known for having great prices and offering frequent deals and sales. But this week, the retailer quietly announced that it’s launching tons of new discounts ahead of the fall and holiday shopping seasons to clear out amassed inventory. That means reduced prices on home goods and clothing to make room for more in-demand items like makeup and groceries.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
The Kitchn

7 Kitchen Trends That Are So Over, According to Interior Designers

Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy