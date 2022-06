EVs like the Tesla Model X Plaid are becoming the way to win drag races these days. It's pretty obvious why. Hefty curb weights aside, a lack of gears to change and instant torque adds up to ridiculous trap speeds. To that point, you need an awful lot of Ferrari to out-drag a Model X Plaid. At least as far as price goes, you need roughly five times the car. The SF90's $566,000 price tag is nearly five times as much as the Plaid's MSRP.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO