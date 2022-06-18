ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 12:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Houston; Johnson; Jones; Laurens; Macon; Montgomery; Peach; Pulaski; Schley; Sumter; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures around 103 to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures around 105 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Georgia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile Inland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Choctaw; Clarke; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Butts, Chattahoochee, Clarke, Crawford, Glascock, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Butts; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Crawford; Glascock; Greene; Jefferson; Lamar; Marion; Monroe; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Stewart; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Upson; Walton; Warren; Webster; Wilkes HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures around 103 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, central Mississippi, and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

