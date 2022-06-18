Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Houston; Johnson; Jones; Laurens; Macon; Montgomery; Peach; Pulaski; Schley; Sumter; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures around 103 to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures around 105 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Georgia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

