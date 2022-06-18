ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

You can buy the Isle of Vaila in Scotland for $2.1M

By Angela Barbuti
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dcn6Z_0gF4JXQl00

Even frugal Scots would call this island a bargain.

The Isle of Vaila, located on the Shetland Islands archipelago, is on the market for a modest $2.1 million.

The secluded property, which sits on 757 acres, includes a 17th-century mansion house, about 6.5 miles of coastline and a bell tower that dates back to 1894.

Owners Richard Rowland and Dorota Rychlik are selling it after three decades of ownership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ac4dm_0gF4JXQl00
The initial price tag for the Isle of Vaila was $300,000 in 2020.
Vladi Private Islands

“We’ve had 30 fantastic years here, and we’re getting on in years now, so I think the time has come for someone else to take on the place,” Rowland told Shetland News .

Back in 2020, The Post reported that the island’s price tag was a mere $300,000.

But with housing costs soaring — and New York City rents surging after the pandemic — the increase seems justifiable.

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Double Your Options with the Best Dual-Tip Markers

Click here to read the full article. Whether you draw for fun or for a living, dual-tip markers are a versatile set of tools to consider purchasing. Different brands offer various tip types and combinations, with most pairing a larger tip with a smaller one for more intricate strokes. Many markers feature a chisel tip, which is great for both fine- and broad-edged marks as well as for calligraphy. Sharp bullet tips and brushes, which allow greater flexibility, are also common options. While not all markers are created equal, their unifying advantage is how they allow you to conveniently switch tools...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy