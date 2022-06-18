Send us a photo of your father figure for Father’s Day!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and the 4 News Now Team would love for you to feature your father figure!

Founded right here in Spokane, Father’s Day celebrates the impact father figures have on our lives. We want you to help us celebrate all the great fathers out there!

Send us a photo of your father figure and tell us what they mean to you. We might even showcase your father figure on air!

