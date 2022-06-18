ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person killed on Biltmore Estate in Asheville after tree falls on car during 'high winds'

By Karen Chávez, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago

ASHEVILLE - A person was killed after a tree fell across the car they were riding in late afternoon June 17 on the Biltmore Estate entrance road, according to a statement from Biltmore.

"During a weather event involving high winds, a tree fell across a road on the estate entrance and struck a guest vehicle," Biltmore spokesperson Marissa Jamison said in an email June 18.

"Buncombe County EMS and Asheville Fire were first responders on the scene, with the assistance of Biltmore onsite teams. Three adults and one child were in the car and were transported to Mission Hospital. The accident resulted in fatal injuries to one adult. An investigation is underway."

Jamison said a portion of the entrance road was closed after the incident June 17 but the road was reopened the morning of June 18.

The 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate is one of the most popular attractions in Asheville, featuring tours of the country's largest private residence, the Biltmore House, built in 1895, as well as gardens, a winery, shops and restaurants and extensive outdoor activities. It attracts about 1.4 million people a year, Jamison said

This story will be updated.

Karen Chávez is Content Coach/Investigations Editor for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Tips? Call 828-712-6316, email, KChavez@CitizenTimes.com or follow on Twitter @KarenChavezACT .

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Person killed on Biltmore Estate in Asheville after tree falls on car during 'high winds'

