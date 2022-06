Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Former Schenectady Police Chief Greg Kaczmarek died over the weekend of cancer. He was 70 years old. Kaczmarek's time as Chief was turbulent, and his years out of office were also marked by controversy. He had a background in nursing before starting his career in law enforcement as a Schenectady patrolman. He put in more than 20 years on the force before being appointed police chief in 1996 by then-Mayor Al Jurczynski.

