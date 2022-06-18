American: Philadelphia – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $496. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
The Flight Deal
4 days ago
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the...
- When you plan to travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, NJ, you'll want to get your tickets for the train well in advance. Amtrak offers affordable train tickets for your trip. Omio is a great resource to help you find the best deals and schedules on tickets for the Atlantic City to Philadelphia train trip.
If the strike continues for more than a week, experts say consumers will likely see an impact on the major national brands. The three companies distribute popular beers including Miller products, Coors, Budweiser, and White Claw.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike.
Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.
“The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
Wanna view Philadelphia from more than 100 feet in the sky? Check out the city's new Ferris wheel!. Meet The Oval. Where there's a 108-foot Ferris wheel newly erected in Philly. How cool is this? On one side, you get the most amazing sight of the Art Museum. Turn your...
It’s about that time of the year again! Hoagiefest is back and I think it’s honestly better than Christmas! If you don’t know what Hoagiefest is, it’s time for big discounts on hoagies at Wawa. It was announced that Hoagiefest is starting on June 23rd this...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Across the country, airlines have stranded thousands of passengers over the last few days, delaying or canceling flights. Travelers in the Philadelphia region are feeling those impacts.
According to Flight Aware, as of Monday morning, there have been eight delays and 11 cancelations for flights arriving or departing from Philadelphia.
The lines were not too long at security checkpoints Monday morning, which is a relief for passengers flying out of PHL.
On Sunday, about three 3,000 flights were delayed and more than 800 were canceled across the country. Delta and American Airlines say the cancellations have reduced their schedules by...
Lee la historia en español aquí. A government attorney from the Philippines who was vacationing in Philadelphia with his mother was shot and killed while the two were inside an Uber in University City over the weekend. John Albert Laylo, 35, and his mother were inside an Uber...
The Wawa Welcome America festival kicked off on Sunday with the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum of Philadelphia. AAMP partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host the family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out photos from the event, which featured live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks.
An "unknown white powder" that caused the evacuation of a federal courthouse in Philadelphia ended up being nothing more than some "old food," according to police. Police got a call about the "substance" at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, which triggered the short-lived evacuation at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse at 601 Market Street.
Workers at Origlio, Muller, and Penn, which are the big three distributors of beer in the Philadelphia region, have gone on strike. The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 380, voted 308-40 on June 18th to reject a proposed contract from management according to a post on the local’s Facebook page. A member of the union we messaged shared that this is the first time the local has held a strike.
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. City Council could soon have several empty seats. Philly’s 2023 mayoral race is expected to kick off any moment now, and at least six of the people...
If there’s something I’m addicted to right now, it’s looking at unique Airbnbs online and contemplating spending money to actually stay at them. This one that I found in Philadelphia, PA may be one of the most unique I’ve ever seen. This “floating cabin” is found...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines is dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police confirmed the victim is John Albert Laylo, a government attorney from the Philippines, according to the country’s consulate general.
Police say Laylo and his mother were in an Uber around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday headed from University City to Philadelphia International Airport when as many as 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver’s side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets.
Officers transported Laylo to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after responding to the shooting where he...
Boeing’s Ridley Park plant has a good shot at manufacturing the U.S. Army’s new generation of Black Hawk helicopters, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The U.S. Army is reviewing bids and should soon announce the winning bidder to develop a future long-range assault aircraft that would...
A Doylestown fixture, Richard “Big Richie” Wylie, will be behind the bar at Finney’s Pub no more. Jeff Warner chronicled the loss in the Doylestown Patch. Wylie was taken in a traffic accident late last week. He leaves behind a 39-year career as barkeep. His talent at...
Jamie Adler of Long and Foster added a new listing for sale at 114 Doral Drive in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. AVAILABLE! First floor Primary Bedroom in this beautiful lovingly maintained custom built home overlooking the golf course in the Village Of Doral in Blue Bell Country Club not often for sale can now be your next home. Enter the front door into the two story foyer and take notice of the hard wood floors through out the main floor. Double french doors open up to the cozy den/office tucked off to the side of the house with a powder room adjacent . The dining room with molding and a mirrored wall with a glamorous chandelier flows right into the two story great room that portrays a custom wall unit along with a gas fireplace surrounded but a wood mantle and large windows from floor to ceiling. Double doors off the great room lead into the large primary suite with a cathedral ceiling that provides a big walk in custom fitted closet and a luxurious bathroom offering a soaking tub along with a shower stall and double vanity. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, sub zero refrigerator, double stainless steel Jen Air oven, plenty of cabinets, tiled back splash, expanded counter for dining plus a breakfast room with a cathedral ceiling and lots of natural light from the windows and the slider that leads outside to the expansive deck over looking the 4th green of the golf course. Rounding out the main floor is the laundry room and access to the two car attached garage. Upstairs there are three generous size bedrooms, a full bathroom with a tub shower and a loft area over looking the great room. The finished basement provides additional entertaining space along with plenty of room for storage and closet space in the cedar closet. NEW ROOF and NEWER Water heater are added bonuses of this fabulous home. All the natural light and the may other upgrades make this home a MUST SEE!! The community center with pool, tennis courts & gym are some of the added benefits of living in the Country Club community. Conveniently located near public transportation, excellent restaurants and shopping as well as being located in the highly rated Wissahickon school district. Schedule your tour today!!
Plastic water bottles make up half of all trash floating in Philadelphia’s rivers and streams. Then, there are the “micro-plastics” – tiny pieces we don’t always see. WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports a new pilot project aims to collect and count these pollutants using aquatic trash bins.
Comments / 0