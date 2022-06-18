ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, OH

Frye, Meyer to be inducted into OHSFCA Hall of Fame

By Tom Haines
Daily Standard
 4 days ago

Retired football coaches Doug Frye of St. Marys and Ken Meyer of Marion Local were announced Friday as members of the 2023 Hall of Fame class for the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association. Frye, who turned the reins over to his son Bo in April 2021, went 234-123...

dailystandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Standard

The art of efficiency

CELINA - Celina ACME coach Tim Harter loves it when he hears that a pitcher wants to finish what he started. Harter gave Wes Greber the option of going out for the seventh inning against St. Marys after having thrown 73 pitches through the first six innings. Greber needed just...
CELINA, OH
Daily Standard

Daniel Fisher

Daniel Disher, 69, St. Marys, died June 20, 2022, at his residence. Services are pending at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.
SAINT MARYS, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapakoneta, OH
City
Saint Marys, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Coldwater, OH
Saint Marys, OH
Sports
City
Celina, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Birthday girl turned Miss Ohio: Elizabetta Nies takes the 2022 crown

MANSFIELD — Talk about a birthday present: The newly turned 19-year-old Elizabetta Nies was crowned Miss Ohio 2022 on Saturday night. Nies’ win makes her the fourth woman in her family to win a state title through the Miss America organization. Her mom represented Illinois in 1992, and her two aunts reigned as Miss New York 1984 and Miss Florida 1985.
MANSFIELD, OH
tag24.com

The Chicks announce postponements after show-stopping move

After The Chicks called off their show roughly 30 minutes into playing, the band posted an update on Instagram: "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you," they wrote. "Hold on to your tickets." Though the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Reed
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Explaining Ohio’s New Fireworks Law

Pam speaks with Ohio State Senator Kirk Schuring about the latest in the State. With July 4th incoming, it’s important to understand Ohio’s newest Fireworks law. When can you set fireworks off? Where can you buy fireworks? What’s the difference from years past? Take a listen for all the answers!
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 20, 2022

Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Here are the top 10 films shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Some of the most famous actors of all time starred in films that came out of Ohio. Both Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman had films that were shot in Ohio. Here are facts about films shot in Ohio using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). In the top 10, one film won Best […]
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Induction#American Football#Marion Local#Hall Of Fame#Wbl
WFMJ.com

Ohioans get ready for the 4th with new fireworks law

No doubt you’ve seen the ads from dealers selling fireworks as the Valley prepares to celebrate Independence Day two weeks from now. The difference from past July 4th celebrations is that as of next month in Ohio, people will be allowed to legally set off fireworks. A new law...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Sinkhole closes road in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A sinkhole has shut down West Chester Road between Cincinnati-Dayton and Barret roads in West Chester Township until further notice. The sinkhole was reported Sunday night. Township officials said in a tweet the road is likely to be closed for a while. See a...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
cleveland19.com

Tractor-trailer carrying cheese catches fire on Ohio interstate (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several eastern Ohio fire departments responded to a burning truck on I-80 early Tuesday morning. The Eagle Joint Fire District said the tractor-trailer fire was first reported on I-80 near Hubbard at approximately 3:30 a.m. Crews first to the scene reported heavy flames coming from the...
HUBBARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lima News

New fireworks laws in Ohio start July 1

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio law concerning consumer use of fireworks will go into effect on July 1st, however the new law does leave room for local governments to limit the use of fireworks. Under Ohio’s previous fireworks law, indiviuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy