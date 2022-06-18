Frye, Meyer to be inducted into OHSFCA Hall of Fame

Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .

