New Philadelphia, OH

New foster father says he is 'beyond blessed'

 4 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA — Correy Scally's life has changed dramatically over the last couple of months.

He and his wife, Olivia, have been married for 8 years, and during that time, they could do what they wanted, when they wanted — a luxury available to couples that don't have children.

But their time is no longer their own.

In March, they became foster parents to three young children — the oldest of whom is 6. Two months later, they took in a 1-month-old baby. Now the Scallys' top priority is taking care of these four children, all of whom have the same biological parents.

"It's been a wild ride. It's been really messy. It's been really rewarding. It's been tiring," Correy said.

Being a foster parent, he has learned to adjust his schedule.

"Now if I want to do something, it's either late at night when they're all in bed or I've got to get up really early to do it," he said.

There have been other changes to his life, as well.

"To be called Dad is a big deal. It even feels weird sometimes. I've always wanted that and now I have it, and I don't know what to do with it," said Scally, who is program director for Off the Wall Discipleship in New Philadelphia.

Scally has had a difficult relationship with the father figures in his life.

His biological father and his mother got divorced when Correy was 3 months old. His father moved across the country, so father and son never really connected.

His father died in 2020. "I didn't get a chance to say goodbye or anything," he said.

His mother remarried when Correy was about a year old. He described his step-father as being abusive — physically, mentally, emotionally and verbally — to the entire family for many years.

Scally said he grew up passive aggressive and very angry. Then his life changed. "I was a junior in high school when Christianity came in and God really saved my life."

He met Olivia in 2013, and they were married the following year.

Correy admitted that he wasn't in favor of the idea of becoming a foster parent when Olivia first suggested it.

"I got really defensive," he recalled. "I was just like, this is not going to happen. I'm not going to invite kids into my house and then just have to say goodbye to them. I thought you knew me better than that? I just shut it down."

But a number of things worked to change his mind.

A few years ago, he was doing a deep study of the Book of James in the Bible. One verse in the book jumped out at him: "True religion is caring after orphans and widows."

He said it "hit me in the face" to see that message.

He also credited his change of heart to the counseling and healthy discipleship he received from his leaders at Off the Wall Discipleship.

Olivia remained persistent on the subject of becoming foster parents. "She never shoved it in my face, but she shared about it," he said.

Other things factored into the decision. Someone gave the couple $30,000 to buy their house in New Philadelphia for the purpose of fostering children. Another person gave them a van to transport children. And they knew a lot of foster families in their church community.

So Correy made the decision to become a foster parent.

The past three months haven't always been easy, though.

"These kids have been conditioned because of their life circumstance to not have a father," he said. "They easily gravitate towards Mom, which in some sense they should, because she's the nurturer. Sometimes I feel I could go live in the basement and they wouldn't care, unless they need to tell me something important.

"I think what's hard is loving and pursuing these kids, even though they may not naturally just desire you. So you have to find creative ways to be interested in the things that they're interested in and not expect them to just like what I like."

He said he sometimes find it hard to connect with the children because he has never had kids before. But he has to tell himself not to take anything personally.

"You just can't make it about you," he said. "You have to literally love these kids unconditionally, keep washing the dishes, keep doing the laundry, keep cleaning up the mess. We've seen a lot of progress over the three months that we've had them."

Overall, Scally said he has found it rewarding being a foster parent, especially "anytime that they smile or they're just happy and they feel safe and they feel comfortable."

"I am beyond blessed," he said.

He and Olivia would love to adopt the children — if that's what's best for them.

"I feel like we're so called to this that, as much as it would be so hard to let these kids go, there are so many other kids out there that need a home like this and a family like this that we can give them," he said.

