We're celebrating 85 years of the life of Robert (Bob) Loughrige. He had a lifelong passion for friends, family, and music. Upon leaving this earth, he was greeted by his wife Pat, his brothers Boyd and George, his parents Lois and Ash, and other friends and family members. Here, he will be celebrated by his daughters, Claire Loughrige (and Randy Winkeljohn) and Maria (and Joel Pascua), granddaughter Jasmine (and Max Thomassy), his great-granddaughter Emma Thomassy, and sisters Noreen (and Tom) Schwieterman and Mikki (and Joe) Ward.

CELINA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO