Coffee County, TN

Tennessee Secretary of State arrested for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo

By Ian Round
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence Friday, June 17 after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Coffee County.

Hargett, who has served as secretary of state since 2009, expressed regret in a statement.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” he said. “Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

Hargett represented parts of Bartlett and Memphis in the state House of Representatives for a decade in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including a stint as minority leader. He grew up in Ripley and has two degrees from the University of Memphis.

The Daily Memphian

