ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Penguins set to face John Tortorella again

By Jacob Punturi
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yO3WS_0gF4HWcS00

The polarizing new head coach of the Flyers has quite the past with the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins have made some enemies over the last 17 seasons. The success and longevity they've enjoyed bred a variety of intense competition on and off the ice. No other one has been more enjoyable to watch than the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers battling over the years.

The rivalry just intensified with Philadelphia's hiring of John Tortorella as their new head coach. The Penguins are set to face their cross-state foes several times next season and the loaded history between the Penguins and Tortorella certainly deserves to be revisited.

The Penguins have faced Tortorella coached teams regularly over the last two decades. Torts, as he's often referred to, is a veteran coach in the NHL that brings over 1,000 games of coaching experience and a Stanley Cup win to the championship starved Philadelphia Flyers.

Torts has coached throughout the league and specifically the metro division, including stops with the New York Rnagers and Columbus Blue Jakcets. His staff with the Rangers even included his personal friend, Mike Sullivan, before he was brought into the Penguins organization. And it was during his tenure with New York that things heated up very quickly.

In 2012, Penguins defenseman Brooks Orpik delivered a knee-on-knee hit to Rangers forward Derek Stepan. Orpik was given a major penalty for the hit and Stepan left the game. It was a questionable hit, and Tortorella sounded off about his frustrations. He referred to the Penguins as "one of the most arrogant organizations" and called out superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as "two whining stars". Torts' comments set off the team, the Pittsburgh fanbase, and cost him a $20,000 fine from the league.

Fast forward to 2015, and Torts is now coaching the Blue Jackets. Forward Brandon Dubinsky delivers a cross-check to the neck of Crosby and is suspended one game. In a post-game press conference, Tortorella was asked about the one game suspension. He responded saying that he won't complain because "Pittsburgh whines enough for the whole league."

The Penguins and Tortorella would meet again in the 2017 playoffs. The Penguins eliminated the Blue Jackets in 5 games en route to their second straight Stanley Cup Title. Tortorella was surprisingly subdued during this series, as his good buddy Mike Sullivan out-coached him with ease.

After spending several years bemoaning the whining of the Penguins, Tortorella finally admitted his true feelings regarding the organization later in 2017. Prior to a game in December of the 2017-2018 season, Tortorella stated that "quite honestly, I don't like the team," in response to a question about the intensity between the two teams. The feeling is certainly reciprocal, as shown by the tough matchups between the Penguins and any Tortorella coached team.

Now with Tortorella behind the bench in Philadelphia, the Penguins are set to encounter the contentious coach for more battle. Whether his fiery personality and demanding style are a match for the Flyers is unclear. What is clear, however, is Torts brings a new energy and change of pace to his team. Combine this with Tortorella's attitude towards the Penguins, and it's easy to predict an intense and physical first matchup between the teams as the next chapter of this rivalry begins.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Are the Penguins the Best Team of the Salary Cap Era?

Penguins Should Target a Trade for Alex DeBrincat

Three Breakout Candidates for the Penguins Next Season

What Prioritizing Kris Letang Means for Penguins' Defense Core

Penguins Announce Multiple Front Office Promotions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 insane moves Red Wings must make to return to Stanley Cup playoffs

The Detroit Red Wings are one of the most historic franchises in NHL history. Their 11 Stanley Cups are third all-time in NHL history and the most of any American team. They have five more Stanley Cup victories to their name than the next American team on the list. The team had one of the […] The post 3 insane moves Red Wings must make to return to Stanley Cup playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Cooley inspired by Crosby, Ovechkin ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Today, a look at center Logan Cooley of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here. "I just remember him always laughing, smiling, and kind of just making the game fun," Cooley said. "It's always important to remember it's just a game. It's something that you want to do, and you love to do, so I think enjoying it, having fun and not having it be too serious was important at that age."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers Hope to Materialize New Culture, Identity Under Tortorella

John Tortorella has expressed a sense of optimism during the short time since accepting the job as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers last week. He brings a proven track record as a Stanley Cup champion and a two-time Jack Adams Award winner as the NHL’s coach of the year. In just five days, he has already made a strong first impression by lauding the organization’s history and the passion of its fan base. The buzz surrounding the hire focuses on the effort to change the culture and establish a new identity for a dormant franchise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

John Tortorella’s Plans Big Changes for the Philadelphia Flyers

To wrap up what new Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella intends to do with his new team in a phrase, it’s to “make the Flyers harder to play against.”. In an interview earlier this week with the NHL writer Adam Kimelman, Tortorella noted that he believed “one of the most important attributes of a head coach is to find and teach the structure away from the puck.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Freeland travels to Tampa Bay for Game 3 in support of Avalanche

Rockies pitcher took jet from Miami to watch hometown team in Stanley Cup Final. Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland took a detour on his way to play the Miami Marlins. Freeland stopped in Tampa Bay on his night off to support the Colorado Avalanche by attending Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on Monday. The Rockies' three-game series against the Marlins starts on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Panthers, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Ducks, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Florida Panthers have found their head coach, but it isn’t the Jack Adams finalist they already had in house. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews won a couple of major awards last night and the breakdown of the voting was quite interesting. The Carolina Hurricanes...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Derek Stepan
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Brandon Dubinsky
Person
John Tortorella
Person
Brooks Orpik
NHL

Seider hopes winning Calder Trophy start of brighter days for Red Wings

TAMPA -- Moritz Seider is looking forward to the offseason break that will help him digest being named the winner of the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year Tuesday. The Detroit Red Wings defenseman had 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 82 games this season and led rookies in assists, power-play points (21) and time on ice per game (23:02).
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Florida Panthers expected to hire Paul Maurice as next HC

The Florida Panthers won’t be keeping Andrew Brunette on as head coach after all. Several reports have surfaced including from Darren Dreger of TSN that the Panthers are in the process of hiring Paul Maurice as their next head coach. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic adds that Brunette could still remain with the organization in some fashion, though it is unclear at this point.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Seider of Red Wings wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year

Led first-year defensemen in assists, points, second in goals. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mortiz Seider wins the Calder Trophy for best rookie in the NHL in 2021-22 Moritz Seider won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year at the 2022 NHL Awards on Tuesday. The 21-year-old for...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New York Rnagers#Columbus Blue Jakcets#Rangers
Yardbarker

Panthers expected to name Paul Maurice head coach, Andrew Brunette will be offered 'significant role' with organization

It looks like the Florida Panthers are bringing in a new head coach. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on Wednesday morning that the Panthers are expected to introduce Paul Maurice as the team’s head coach. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli followed up on that report with news that Andrew Brunette will be offered a “significant role” to remain with the Panthers.
SUNRISE, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s brutally honest reaction to Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 win

The Tampa Bay Lightning won a must-win Game 3 over the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. However, head coach Jon Cooper wasn’t entirely happy following the game. During the third period of Tampa’s 6-2 victory, Kucherov took a nasty hit from Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews. The 29-year-old superstar made his way to […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s brutally honest reaction to Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Pirates finally make the right call with star prospect Oneil Cruz

It took some time, yes, but the Pirates are making the right call by promoting prospect Oneil Cruz to the majors. It was always a matter of when, not if, Cruz would be promoted to MLB from the Bucs’ minor-league system. However, fans in Pittsburgh quickly grew impatient with the major-league product given a recent string of losses.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
495
Followers
150
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy