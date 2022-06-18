ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Bonnaroo's first-ever 'House of MatROOmony,' where 'Dolly' officiates festival weddings

Decked out in a sparkly white halter top and flowy, sheer, white skirt, one Bonnaroovian from Athens, Tenn., came to the festival as Taylor Jenkins but will leave as Taylor Adston.

Taylor and her now wife Rachel Adston, who wore a sequined, velvet pants suit, got married in Bonnaroo’s House of MatROOmony Friday afternoon. Officiating was Dolly Parton impersonator and ordained minister Vancie Vega, better known as "The Not Dolly Show”

“I actually got ordained for Bonnaroo last year before we got canceled,” Vega said. “I’ve been doing Dolly since 1995 and I like to do her authentically and respectfully. I want her to be proud of the representation that I do of her, so what better way than to come to Tennessee as Dolly and marry people. Who doesn’t want to get married from Dolly Parton in Tennessee?”

Just after the ceremony Taylor Adston told The Tennessean she and Rachel had planned to get engaged at Bonnaroo last year after a magical experience at the festival together during 2019.

“Since Bonnaroo got canceled last year and this is our first year coming here since 2019, we thought this would be a perfect place to get married,” she said.

Rachel Adston added, “When we found out they were marrying people here and we realized this could be our anniversary every year, we were so excited. It’s been the best experience.”

Vega spent some time with the couple before the ceremony, which was open to all festival goers, and was able to insert some personal touches into the ceremony. She even got a little teared up watching the couple's reactions.

“Taylor was working at Subway and Rachel came in and stormed her heart, honey like a trooper,” Vega told the small crowd of 'Bonnaroo family' assembled. “It was not long until they knew love had found them both. Taylor and Rachel have known this moment was coming from the first day they met. It wasn’t long before they were spending every waking moment in the parking lot at Wal Mart because they didn’t want to go home without the other one.”

The couple decided to save the exchanging of rings to share with their families and instead held each other's ring fingers during the ceremony.

Kelly Coffey who was managing the House of MatROOmony plaza on Friday said nine marriages were planned for the weekend with a handful of vow renewals as well.

Bonnaroo revamped the wedding chapel from years’ past and changed the Christmas barn into the House of MatROOmony to give couples a great experience.

“They wanted to try something a little different,” Coffey said. “We hear a lot of stories of people who met at festivals or met at Bonnaroo in particular, so they wanted to give them this whole experience and people are pretty stoked about it.”

She said they received 80 to 90 inquiries from couples looking to wed at the festival, but due to time and space limitations, only nine were selected. Coffey said she had people walk up to her and ask if they could walk up and get married, but they weren’t able to accommodate anyone outside the pre-determined people selected from the waitlist before the festival.

“Our officiant is only here for three hours each day and we can’t take someone on the spot and make it legal,” she said.

As for how it felt to perform her first marriages at Bonnaroo, Vega said she was ‘elated.’

“That’s the only way I can say it,” she said. “I am so proud to be a part of their journey. The beginning of such a change in their lives. That’s why I try to offer some little personal piece of advice at the end of each ceremony. I don’t ever think I am really Dolly Parton, but I know she would want to give them some encouragement. It really, truly comes from the heart. I always try to think, ‘what would Dolly say?’”

Melonee Hurt covers growth and development at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Melonee at mhurt@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Inside Bonnaroo's first-ever 'House of MatROOmony,' where 'Dolly' officiates festival weddings

IN THIS ARTICLE
