Olivia, MN

Open house for Hwy 71 Olivia resurfacing project is June 22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to an in-person construction open house on Wednesday, June 22 to learn about the upcoming U.S. Highway 71 resurfacing project in Olivia. The open house will be held at Olivia City Hall, 1009 West Lincoln Avenue, Olivia. There will not...

Detour for Hwy 19 Redwood Falls bridge project begins June 24

Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. A temporary detour for the Highway 19 bridge project in Redwood Falls begins Friday, June 24. The detour is necessary to allow concrete to cure and the bridge should reopen to traffic Monday, June 27. Reopening of the bridge depends on weather conditions and the curing process.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Dale Peter Zetah

Dale Peter Zetah, age 77, of Renville, died Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at his home in Renville. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. at JJ Bar in Danube. A private family burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, Minnesota.
RENVILLE, MN
Two die in separate Renville County Minnesota River drowning incidents Sunday

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in two separate incidents that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, on the Minnesota River. First, at approximately 2:58 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam on the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton, MN. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota DNR. The body of an adult male was located and recovered. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of the death.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Kathryn Ann Moe

Kathryn Ann Moe, age 83, of New Ulm formerly of Springfield, MN died on June 12, 2022, at New Ulm Medical Center. A Celebration of Life visitation will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Arrangements are with...
NEW ULM, MN
Renville County Sheriff’s Office releases names of Sunday’s drowning victims

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who drowned in separate incidents on Sunday, June 19, on the Minnesota River. First, at about 2:58 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding what was believed to be a body in the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton. The body of Matthew James Wrobleski, age 48, of Willmar, age 48, was located and recovered by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota DNR.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Anna Hilda Hacker

Anna Hilda Hacker, age 97, of Fairfax passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Fairfax with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation...
FAIRFAX, MN
Lance E. Scheer

Lance E. Scheer, age 19 of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at CentraCare Redwood Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Upper Shelter in Ramsey Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Ellsworth Hengel

A graveside service for Ellsworth Hengel, 87, of Lamberton, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lamberton. Ellsworth was born on January 10, 1935, in Lamberton, to Anton and Gertrude (Schmid) Hengel. He grew up on the family farm outside of Lamberton, which he eventually took over from his grandparents. Ellsworth worked the land around the farm, in addition to driving a milk truck for local farmers. He enjoyed driving, especially to Ruby’s Café in Springfield, where he often received free dessert. Ellsworth enjoyed visiting with people, telling stories, and Swisher Sweet Cigars. He moved from the trailer on the farm to Wabasso Heritage Apartments and then to Valley View Manor in 2019.
LAMBERTON, MN
Litchfield man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses near high school

A Litchfield man, Cody Duane Mayer, age 29, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses from a Redwood Falls traffic stop. According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2021, a Redwood Falls police officer stopped a vehicle on Cook Street, near Redwood Valley High School. The officer had noted the vehicle had a cracked windshield within the driver’s view, and burnt out brake light.
LITCHFIELD, MN
George Henry Kluver

George Henry Kluver, age 91, of Renville, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the services at the church in Renville.
RENVILLE, MN

