Brazilian police arrest third suspect in murder of British journalist Dom Phillips, 57, after tests confirmed human remains found buried deep in the Amazon rainforest belong to him

Brazilian police have arrested a third man suspected of murdering British journalist Dom Phillips after tests confirmed human remains found buried deep in the Amazon rainforest belonged to him.

Phillips, 57, and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing almost two weeks ago. Other remains that were discovered are believed to belong to Mr Pereira.

Police said Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, has turned himself at the police station in Atalaia do Norte in the Amazon. Officers said the suspect will be referred to a custody hearing.

Two other men are already being held over alleged involvement in the killings - Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, and his brother, Oseney de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos.

On Friday, federal police said that human remains found in Brazil's remote Amazon area have been identified as belonging to 57-year-old Mr Phillips.

Additional remains found at the site near the city of Atalaia do Norte have not yet been identified but are expected to belong to Indigenous expert Mr Pereira, 41.

"The confirmation [of Phillips' remains] was made based on dental examinations and anthropological forensics," federal police said in a statement.

"Work is ongoing for a complete identification of the remains so we can determine the cause of death, and also the dynamics of the crime and the hiding of the bodies."

The remains were found on Wednesday, after fisherman Pelado allegedly confessed to killing the pair, and took police to the place where he buried the bodies.

He is said to have told officers that he used a firearm to kill both men. The remains were taken to the capital city of Brasilia on Thursday for forensics tests to take place.

The area where Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira went missing has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers, and government agents.

It is also criss-crossed by drug smuggling routes, operated by ruthless gangs.

The family of British journalist Dom Phillips said they were 'heartbroken' after they were informed his body and that of Brazilian indigenous affairs official Bruno Araujo have been recovered.

A statement posted on Twitter on behalf of his sister Sian Phillips, brother Gareth Phillips, Sian's partner Paul Sherwood, his sister-in-law Helen Davies and nieces Domanique Daviester and Rhiannon Davies, said: 'Early this morning we were informed that two bodies have been recovered from a remote location after a confession from one of the men in custody.

'We are heartbroken at the confirmation that Dom and Bruno were murdered and extend our deepest sympathies to Alessandra, Beatriz and the other Brazilian family members of both men.

'We are grateful to all those who have taken part in the search, especially the indigenous groups who worked tirelessly to find evidence of the attack.

'In due course we will offer our perspective on the courageous lives and important work of these remarkable men but for the moment, we request that representatives of the media allow the family some peace to deal privately with what has happened to their beloved Dom.

'We thank the many people who have joined us in urging the authorities to intensify the search and those who have reached out with wards of comfort and sympathy.'

Bolsonaro has made no secret of his desire to industralise the world's largest rainforest often referred to as 'the lung of the planet', and under his leadership the forest has been hacked back at a record pace.

The far-right firebrand, who is facing both domestic protests and international scorn over his handling of Mr Phillips' disappearance, yesterday attempted to shift blame on to the journalist himself.

Bolsonaro said Phillips 'was frowned upon in the Amazon region' for reporting on illegal mining activities and should have paid more attention 'to himself' rather than to exposing the activities of others.

Suggesting that Mr Phillips was at least partially responsible for his own murder, Bolsonaro added that he 'decided to enter a completely inhospitable area alone, without security,' according to Folha de Sao Paulo.

Amnesty International said Bolsonaro's 'cruel and insensitive comments... characterized the insensitivity of the authorities' management in the search for the two men'.

It comes after former Tory prime minister Theresa May insisted the UK must do 'everything it can' to press Brazilian authorities to uncover the truth about the disappearances.

Mrs May made the plea on Wednesday to Boris Johnson in the House of Commons after police arrested a second suspect in connection with the case.

The Prime Minister replied: 'FCDO officials are working closely now with the Brazilian authorities following his disappearance on June 5. The minister responsible has raised the issue repeatedly, the search and rescue efforts, with Brazil's justice and public security minister and what we told the Brazilians is we stand ready to provide all the support that they may need.'

Mr Pereira and Mr Phillips were last seen on their boat in a river near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.

Developments began moving Wednesday when federal police officers took a suspect they didn't identify at the time out on the river toward search parties looking for Phillips and Pereira.

An Associated Press photographer in Atalaia do Norte, the city closest to the search zone, witnessed police taking the suspect, who was in a hood.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance. He was identified as Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, a fisherman and a brother of Pelado, who police already had characterized as their main suspect.

Police investigators said Wednesday that de Oliveira had not confessed to any participation in the crime, but added they had evidence against him.

Indigenous people who were with Mr Pereira and Mr Phillips have said that Pelado brandished a rifle at them on the day before the pair disappeared.

Official search teams concentrated their efforts around a spot in the Itaquai river where a tarp from the boat used by the missing men was found Saturday by volunteers from the Matis Indigenous group.

Authorities began scouring the area and discovered a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged underwater Sunday. Police said that evening that they had identified the items as the belongings of both missing men, including a health card and clothes of Pereira. The backpack was said to belong to Phillips.

Police previously reported finding traces of blood in Pelado's boat. Officers also found organic matter of apparent human origin in the river that was sent for analysis.

Authorities have said a main line of the police investigation into the disappearance has pointed to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in the Javari Valley reserve, which is Brazil's second-largest Indigenous territory.

Pereira, who previously led the local bureau of the federal Indigenous agency, known as FUNAI, took part in several operations against illegal fishing. In such operations, as a rule the fishing gear is seized or destroyed, while the fishermen are fined and briefly detained. Only the Indigenous can legally fish in their territories.

'The crime's motive is some personal feud over fishing inspection,' Atalaia do Norte's Mayor Denis Paiva speculated to reporters without providing more details.

While some police, the mayor and others in the region link the pair's disappearances to the 'fish mafia,' federal police have not ruled rule out other lines of investigation, such as narco trafficking.

Torres, the federal police officer, reiterated that point Wednesday night, saying he could not discuss specifics of the investigation.

'We are working with several lines of investigation,' he said.

Another officer, Guilherme Torres of the Amazonas state police, said the missing men's boat had not been found yet but police knew the area where it purportedly was hidden by those involved in the crime.

'They put bags of dirt on the boat so it would sink,' he said. The engine of the boat was removed, according to investigators.

The news conference at Brazil's federal police headquarters in Manaus also included military leaders, who joined the effort to find Phillips and Pereira a few days after their disappearance was reported.

President Jair Bolsonaro, a frequent critic of journalists and Indigenous experts, has drawn criticism that the government didn't get involved fast enough. Earlier on Wednesday, he criticized Phillips in an interview, saying without evidence that locals in the area where he went missing didn't like him and that he should have been more careful in the region.

The efforts to find the two were started by Indigenous peoples in the region. UNIVAJA, an association of Indigenous peoples of the Javari Valley, mourned the loss of 'two partners' in a statement Wednesday, adding they only had help and protection from local police.

As federal police announced they would hold a news conference, colleagues of Pereira called a vigil outside the headquarters of the Brazilian government's Indigenous affairs agency in Brasilia. Pereira was on leave from the agency.

The two men were on a reporting trip in the remote jungle area near the border with Peru and Colombia that is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people.

The wild and lawless region has lured cocaine-smuggling gangs, along with illegal loggers, miners and hunters.

News of the pair's disappearance resonated globally, with Brazilian icons from soccer great Pele to singer Caetano Veloso joining politicians, environmentalists and human rights activists in urging President Jair Bolsonaro to step up the search.

Bolsonaro, who last year faced tough questioning from Phillips at news conferences about weakening environmental law enforcement in Brazil, said last week that the two men 'were on an adventure that is not recommended' and suggested that they could have been executed.

State police detectives involved in the investigation have told Reuters they are focusing on poachers and illegal fisherman in the area, who clashed often with Pereira as he organised indigenous patrols of the local reservation.

Some 150 soldiers had been deployed via riverboats to hunt for the missing men and interview locals, joining indigenous search teams who had been looking for the pair for more than a week.

A GoFundMe page to aid the efforts to help Phillips and Pereira's family has also been set up, raising $37,139 (£30,765).

Friends of the pair said: 'At this tragic moment, when these families have so much to worry about, money should not be another concern.

'Dom, Bruno, Alê, Beatriz, and their children need our help not only to pay the bills, but also to cover new costs that emerge as they continue the search. Even the smallest donation is valuable.

'Together we can show that these brave souls are not alone and that we are united behind them.'