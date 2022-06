On Saturday, we all got the sad news that North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball legend Lennie Rosenbluth passed away at the age of 89. A Tar Heel from 1954-57, Rosenbluth was the star of the 1957 national championship team, averaging 28 points per game as he led Carolina to an undefeated 32-0 record. He won both ACC and National Player of the Year awards for his efforts that season, which means his #10 will hang in the rafters forever as a retired number. Both his PPG averages from 1956-57 (28.0) and in his career (26.9) are school records that still stand to this day.

