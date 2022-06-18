Floyd Gallery Walk

Enjoy 3 weekends July 8-24 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family with 8 acres of 200,000 sunflowers and 20 different varieties! The festival also includes the area’s most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques featuring both hand-made goods, direct sales and retail outlets. Kids zone includes zip-line, giant slides, face painting, and fun games. For kids there will also be baby farm animals, touch a tractor, and face painting. Plus, enjoy live music (schedule below) with adult beverages and food trucks on-site. On the third weekend Dan Marshall, former Virginia Tech Football Player and American Idol performer will take the stage for performances on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO