John Mulaney coming to Tulsa in October

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – The inaugural AAA Route 66 Road Fest continues this weekend in Tulsa. The fest kicked off last weekend in Oklahoma City. This leads up to the Mother Road’s centennial celebration in 2026. The AAA Route 66 Road Fest takes place Saturday and Sunday at...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Tahlequah’s own Turnpike Troubadours will perform at the Paycom Center later this year. The Turnpike Troubadours will play the Paycom Center on November 12 in what will be their first-ever home state arena-headlining show. The Turnpike Troubadours will be joined by special guests Blackberry...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's Pride Festival is happening this weekend with the biggest Pride parade in its history with extra security in place. Organizers are taking extra steps to make sure events stay safe following the mass shooting at a Saint Francis building as well as the recent threat from a white nationalist group at a Pride event in Idaho.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf held a grand opening for The Village in Owasso on Tuesday. A New Leaf provides job training, life skills, and residential services for people with developmental disabilities and autism to elevate confident independence and self-sufficiency. The Village is a safe and affordable...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing a shortage of blood and products they use to store and transfer blood, like blood bags and kits. Bag and kits make it easier and more efficient to draw blood from a donor, so without them, OBI is struggling.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday morning is encouraging in that it won't be so humid when you walk out the door. The temperatures are still warm, and we are expecting the low 90s again today. We will begin warming up tomorrow, and there is a chance on Friday we hit 100.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This will be a long day for sure, the longest day of the year, in fact, because it's the summer solstice!. With it being the official summer kickoff, temperatures will be high around 96. There will be more humidity around, so it will feel like the low 100s.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. to discuss the next steps of its investigation. Mayor G.T. Bynum included $1 million in the city's 2023 budget for more excavation and DNA analysis. To listen in on tonight's virtual...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highs are forecast to reach the middle to upper 90s today. The heat index will range from 104 to 110 degrees. Hot temperatures and light winds have created the setup for an Ozone Alert Day in Tulsa. People with sensitive respiratory systems or who are...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sequoyah State Park is in need of fish to feed their otter, Harry. The park posted the plea on Facebook, asking for fresh or frozen fish donations to fill up the freezer. Harry the otter can eat up to 30% of his body weight in...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a packed house, so much so that some people were sitting in an overflow room. Half the crowd in rainbow colors, the other half in red, white, and blue. "It's absolutely charged up here," said Dean Kleinhans. He was on the side heavily...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 86-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck with a pen while getting gas at QuikTrip in midtown, according to Tulsa police. Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning near 51st and Lewis. A man, now identified as Donald Shibley, approached the victim while she was getting gas and demanded her car keys.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cost of living has never been higher for Oklahomans, and the same goes for the cost of studying. The University of Oklahoma approved another increase in tuition Tuesday, its second in two years. Joseph Harroz Jr., the school's president, recommended the Board of Regents approve next year's budget without revision. But it may require justifying some peculiarities to students and families.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Winston, a French Bulldog from Bixby, won the non-sporting group at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday. Winston is owned by Sandy Fox, Morgan Fox, Perry Parson and Alexandra Vorbeck and bred by Sandy Fox and Perry Payson. Perry Payson handled Winston during the show.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Grove man who is considered at-risk and missing. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 66-year-old Richard Knight was last seen the night of June 14 in Grove. Troopers say he may be with his brother, Jerry Knight, in...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Word of a recession is reaching local business owners, like Kode Ransom of Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge. "The main thing is the panic that normally comes with it," said Ransom. He anticipates some changes. "It's just now we have to scale back and so...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be closing the westbound I-44 ramp from both east and westbound US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway. The maintenance is scheduled to be finished June 27. They say this is part of the ODOT's Five-Year Preservation Plan that will help extend and...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting. Officers say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, several gunshots were fired into a home near 5th and Wyandotte. A man inside the residence was shot in the leg, and he was taken to...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The lab examining the remains found from the search for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves said they found DNA samples. They said they were sent a total of 48 samples from 14 bodies. Utah Coalition Intermountain Forensics said two of the teeth samples were...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a financial crime. Police say the woman presented herself as the victim and withdrew money out of the victim's account on April 28. Anyone who can identify the...
