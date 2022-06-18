ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MUCH OF THE PREVIOUSLY CLOSED 2021 WILDFIRE AREAS NOW OPEN

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of the previously closed areas associated with the 2021 wildfires in the Umpqua National Forest are now open. Chris Bentley of the UNF said that includes a large area that was in the Jack Fire, Rough Patch Complex...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

FIRE SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY IN UMPQUA VALLEY

The Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management Roseburg District have announced that the 2022 fire season will officially begin on Friday. All private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as public lands within the...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE SEASON BEGINS FOR THE COOS FOREST PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION FRIDAY

On Tuesday, the Coos Forest Protective Association announced that fire season will begin on Friday. That activates restrictions for both public and industrial forest use on all public, county, state, and Bureau of Land Management Lands within CFPAs District boundaries. Jef Chase of CFPA said the start of fire season...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DESIGN PLAN STUDY UNDERWAY FOR DIAMOND LAKE BOULEVARD

Work on a design plan study to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/Oregon 138 East is underway, after the City of Roseburg recently kicked off a project with the state and a consultant. A release said the project’s goal is to create a plan for the development...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Empire Boat Ramp Repairs, June 21

The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Coast Metal Works to replace the wale boards on the boarding docks at the Empire Boat Ramp. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, City staff will prepare the area to reinstall the boat ramps and on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the ramps are expected to be reinstalled. The boat ramp will remain closed during this time. The ramp is expected to reopen on Friday, June 24, 2022. This project is being partially funded by the Oregon State Marine Board Boating Facility Grant Program, investing fees and marine fuel taxes paid by motorized boaters. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
COOS BAY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEMPERATURES HEATING UP, HOTTER WEATHER ON THE WAY

Temperatures are beginning to heat up in the region, ahead of hotter weather on the way later this week. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 84 degrees Tuesday at the Roseburg Regional Airport. Medford had a high of 91 degrees. Those were not record highs for the date.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NAVIGATION CENTER RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY

The City of Roseburg and the United Community Action Network will have a ribbon-cutting and plaque-dedication ceremony at the Gary Leif Navigation Center on Thursday. The event will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the center at 948 Southeast Mill Street. A release said Carol Leif, widow of the late...
ROSEBURG, OR
ijpr.org

Beloved Myrtle Point library director fired

Near the Southern Oregon Coast, Myrtle Point’s small library weathered the COVID-19 pandemic under the guidance of Director Lou Allen. But on June 1st, Allen, who uses they/them pronouns, was surprised to find they were being fired over a paperwork dispute. They’ve been dealing with symptoms from long COVID the past few months and had difficulties getting paperwork signed by doctors. Allen has had to travel up to Portland frequently to receive care.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Oregon's cooler than average temps come to an end this week

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MILITARY GROUP TO GIVE FREE PERFORMANCE IN MILL SITE PARK

Components of the 204th Army Band from Vancouver, Washington, will give a free performance at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek on Wednesday July 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This will include jazz and R&B sections of the larger group. Check their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/204thArmyBand.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.20.22

Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton with an update on the grand opening Wednesday night for their new building on the non-profit campus near Costco. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 20 22.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Truck crash shuts down northbound I5 lanes in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATE 5:17 pm: All northbound I5 lanes now open. Southbound lanes are now congested due to a secondary crash which ODOT said has been cleared. UPDATE 4:25 pm: Interstate 5's northbound slow lane is now open, the fast lane is still closed. A truck crash has blocked...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What's being built near Home Depot in Grants Pass?

GRANTS PASS — News 10 viewer Julie asked, "Can you please tell me what’s being built on Mill St and F Street in Grants Pass. It’s adjacent to Home Depot." News 10 reached out to the Josephine County office and spoke with County Assessor Connie Roach. Roach...
GRANTS PASS, OR
GreenBiz

Who’s after rare metals in the Klamath Mountains?

When Interstate 5 was built in the 1960s, it sliced through southwest Oregon’s Klamath Mountains, exposing their metamorphic innards. To Michael Cope, the brawny founder of American Mineral Research, this layer cake of mineralized rock proves that Josephine County is sitting on cache of valuable rare metals — and his small company hopes to eventually free up the resource so that it can be used in solar panels.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Traffic signal damaged following major crash in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — At 11:04 am, a major crash at the intersection of Grants Pass Pkwy and NE Terry Ln severely damaged the ODOT traffic signal box for the intersection. According to Grants Pass Police Department, it is expected the intersection will be without active traffic signals until later in the day.
GRANTS PASS, OR

