‘Pet Pals TV’: Reuniting military dogs with their owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As millions of Americans hit the road or head to the airport for summer vacation, it’s important to take the right steps to stay healthy while traveling. Andee Bookmyer, a contributor to Indianapolis Moms , stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share some ways to...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you’re trying a new restaurant or dining out at your favorite spot, Indianapolis Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, is about supporting local businesses. From now until Sunday, guests can stop by a participating restaurant and get a gourmet burger for just $7.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A drag queen and a burlesque and drag artist will be among Latinx artists performing Friday at The Vogue for Indy’s first Latinx LGBTQ+ Pride event. “To be a Puerto Rican princess, it’s really important for me to give that to the people,” Raychel Knowles, a drag queen, said.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Chicks are apologizing to fans after their Sunday night concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville came to an early end. The Grammy-winning country music trio performed only a few songs before lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd she wasn’t feeling well because of allergies, according to multiple Facebook comments. The group had performed at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on Friday.
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Three teenagers who discovered a house on fire in Kokomo helped six people and four animals escape the flames. Max Campbell and brothers Alex and Julian Lindley, all students at Taylor High School, were dropping off a friend when they saw the fire early Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Has your lawn started to turn brown? The last time Indianapolis received any measurable rainfall came on June 12. Our dry streak now stands at 8 days which is the longest streak of 2022. Tuesday is the official start of summer, and is also looking dry...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spark!Fishers Festival is back and it kicks off Tuesday night with a concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. The show, featuring Fishers Music Works’ White River Wind Symphony, starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and guests can bring food, non-alcoholic drinks, lawn chairs, and blankets.
(CNN) — Uber is restarting shared rides in a handful of major U.S. cities, including Indianapolis, after a more than two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Tuesday. The revamped rideshare carpool option, dubbed UberX Share, is now available in nine cities: New York City, Los...
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are investigating the theft of a bicycle that happened just after 2 p.m. June 6 in the Midtown Plaza area. A surveillance camera caught the man removing an unsecured bike from the rack and riding away on it, according to a news release issued on Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for a stolen white Ford Fusion car that may have a 6-month-old baby inside. Details were few, but Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was asking the news media to gather at East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place Middle Drive. That’s a few blocks east of I-65/I-70 in the downtown area.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A spectacular sight will be visible for sky watchers this week in the pre-dawn hours. A five planet ‘parade’ will line up in the sky for the first time since 2004. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday was another record-setting day at the AC Golf Classic. The annual AC Golf Classic, put on by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, raised $450,000 for Teachers’ Treasures, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit store where teachers can obtain school supplies for students in need. “AC is an...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for a man who stole a white Ford Fusion car with a 6-month-old baby boy inside. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Marathon gas station at 1845 E. Michigan St. That’s a few blocks east of I-65/I-70 in the downtown area. It’s southeast of the Arsenal Technical High School campus.
PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence,” during the 2020 Portland protests. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon said Malik Fard Muhammad,...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions such as monkeypox, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus – a lung infection that makes a child’s cough sound like a barking dog – that were absent during the COVID-19 pandemic are now re-emerging. Doctors are on high alert because the conditions...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III, an Indianapolis man who died in police custody in March, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and several members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The suit, filed Wednesday, names IMPD officers Adam Ahmad, Jordan Bull, Dominique Clark,...
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Noblesville plans to open Forest Park Inn as a temporary cooling center. The center will be an air conditioned facility for people to prevent prolonged exposure to heat during the hot weeks. The goal of the cooling center is to provide a safe location from extreme weather conditions.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after separate shootings early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Sunfield Court. That’s a residential area just off of US 136 near Clermont.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A trooper with Indiana State Police and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were recovering after they were hit by a drunk driver. Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, Trooper Keith Martin stopped to help officers from Speedway Police Department and IMPD at the scene...
