Indianapolis, IN

‘Pet Pals TV’: Reuniting military dogs with their owners

By Alexis Mitchell
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a...

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

How to stay healthy during travel and vacation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As millions of Americans hit the road or head to the airport for summer vacation, it’s important to take the right steps to stay healthy while traveling. Andee Bookmyer, a contributor to Indianapolis Moms , stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share some ways to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Get a $7 gourmet burger during Indianapolis Burger Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you’re trying a new restaurant or dining out at your favorite spot, Indianapolis Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, is about supporting local businesses. From now until Sunday, guests can stop by a participating restaurant and get a gourmet burger for just $7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Latinx LGBTQ+ Pride performers share their journeys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A drag queen and a burlesque and drag artist will be among Latinx artists performing Friday at The Vogue for Indy’s first Latinx LGBTQ+ Pride event. “To be a Puerto Rican princess, it’s really important for me to give that to the people,” Raychel Knowles, a drag queen, said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Chicks apologize after concert at Ruoff Music Center ends early

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Chicks are apologizing to fans after their Sunday night concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville came to an early end. The Grammy-winning country music trio performed only a few songs before lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd she wasn’t feeling well because of allergies, according to multiple Facebook comments. The group had performed at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Dry June continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Has your lawn started to turn brown? The last time Indianapolis received any measurable rainfall came on June 12. Our dry streak now stands at 8 days which is the longest streak of 2022. Tuesday is the official start of summer, and is also looking dry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The 4th Annual Spark!Fishers Festival starts Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spark!Fishers Festival is back and it kicks off Tuesday night with a concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. The show, featuring Fishers Music Works’ White River Wind Symphony, starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and guests can bring food, non-alcoholic drinks, lawn chairs, and blankets.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Uber is bringing back shared rides to Indianapolis, 8 US cities

(CNN) — Uber is restarting shared rides in a handful of major U.S. cities, including Indianapolis, after a more than two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Tuesday. The revamped rideshare carpool option, dubbed UberX Share, is now available in nine cities: New York City, Los...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel police looking for bicycle thief

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are investigating the theft of a bicycle that happened just after 2 p.m. June 6 in the Midtown Plaza area. A surveillance camera caught the man removing an unsecured bike from the rack and riding away on it, according to a news release issued on Monday.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for stolen car; baby may be inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for a stolen white Ford Fusion car that may have a 6-month-old baby inside. Details were few, but Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was asking the news media to gather at East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place Middle Drive. That’s a few blocks east of I-65/I-70 in the downtown area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Five planet parade visible in the sky this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A spectacular sight will be visible for sky watchers this week in the pre-dawn hours. A five planet ‘parade’ will line up in the sky for the first time since 2004. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

AC Golf Classic raises record $450,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday was another record-setting day at the AC Golf Classic. The annual AC Golf Classic, put on by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, raised $450,000 for Teachers’ Treasures, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit store where teachers can obtain school supplies for students in need. “AC is an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD finds missing 6-month-old boy taken in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for a man who stole a white Ford Fusion car with a 6-month-old baby boy inside. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Marathon gas station at 1845 E. Michigan St. That’s a few blocks east of I-65/I-70 in the downtown area. It’s southeast of the Arsenal Technical High School campus.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Several diseases resurface across globe in new, unusual ways

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions such as monkeypox, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus – a lung infection that makes a child’s cough sound like a barking dog – that were absent during the COVID-19 pandemic are now re-emerging. Doctors are on high alert because the conditions...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tax on menstrual supplies adds to shortage pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person killed, another injured in Tuesday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after separate shootings early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Sunfield Court. That’s a residential area just off of US 136 near Clermont.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana trooper, IMPD officer hurt after hit by drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A trooper with Indiana State Police and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were recovering after they were hit by a drunk driver. Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, Trooper Keith Martin stopped to help officers from Speedway Police Department and IMPD at the scene...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

