Thieves Make Off With Catalytic Converters in Pasco County

Detectives in Pasco County are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who made off with a dozen catalytic converters from cars on the lot of Jacobs Mitsubishi in New Port Richey.

Owner Daniel Jacobs tells News Channel 8 surveillance video shows the thieves going from one car to the next. "They went to go start a customer's car," Jacobs said, "and all of a sudden it sounded like 'crazy loud' because there was no catalytic converter."

All in all, Jacobs says 15 converters were stolen. They're worth an estimated $50 thousand. "It's hard because, not just the money, but also because they're all on back order," Jacobs said. "So now we have 15 cars sitting on our lot that we might not be able to get fixed for six months--seven months."

And other dealerships may be targeted as well. Police say they think the same duo hit a shop in Pinellas County.

