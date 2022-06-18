ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly High-Speed Chase

By Read Shepherd
An overnight high-speed chase that started in St. Petersburg ended near Tampa International Airport with the death of a 33-year-old St. Pete man.

FHP says troopers spotted the man driving erratically along I-275 around 1 am, and tried to pull him over, but he took off across the Howard Frankland Bridge at a high rate of speed.

The man dropped off two women at the airport, then deliberately crashed into the trooper's patrol car. He drove away, then crashed nearly head-on with a Chevy Silverado. The suspect was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

