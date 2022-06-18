ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum’s father pens heartfelt ‘appreciation’ Instagram post to his son

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"These past 2 months you gave me the best Fathers Day gift a dad can ask for."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvO3Y_0gF4Dbeh00
Jayson Tatum had a disappointing NBA Finals, but his father gave him some words of appreciation. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jayson Tatum’s first trip to the NBA Finals didn’t go the way he wanted.

The Celtics’ leading scorer had uncharacteristic shooting performances, scoring 21.5 points on 36.2 percent shooting as his team fell to the Warriors in six games.

Tatum’s father, Justin, gave his son some words of encouragement in an “appreciation post” on Instagram.

“These past 2 months you gave me the best Fathers Day gift a dad can ask for,” the elder Tatum wrote. “Seeing you competing at the highest level and making history. Has been a dream come true. I know the competitive nature in you feel defeated and that’s natural. But you won in my eyes. Leading the league in playoff minutes, being 45% of your teams offense and taking the Golden State Warriors to game 6. LiL-J hold your head up kid. You won in every category except for the Finals. Now you know what it takes. Love you son I’m soooo proud of you!”

Justin Tatum added a few hashtags to the post, including “#TrustMeHeWillBeBack.”

Tatum shared in an interview with ESPN’s Sage Steele in 2021 that his relationship with his father was tough growing up, saying they “didn’t do normal dad/kid stuff.”

“I was the number one player in the country in high school and I had other kids on my team that if they would score, I would see their dad stand up and clap,” Tatum said. “I could have 40 [points] and he would never clap. He would just sit there. He would leave, like I wouldn’t see him after the game.

“I would call him and say, ‘Did you see what I did?’ and he would say, ‘You were supposed to do that.’ It just drove me crazy. I would go to the gym, thinking if I do this, if I score 50, then maybe that would be good enough. Honestly, that drove me.”

As Tatum’s grown older, he said that his relationship with his father has gotten better. But his dad kept challenging him when he was a kid, even when Tatum had milestone moments.

“I called my dad and was like, ‘Dad, can you come home? I want to show you something,’” Tatum told Steele. “I remember I ran outside and I handed him the letter. He looked at it and tore it up in front of me and threw it in the trash.

“He was like, ‘Did they offer you a scholarship?’ I was like ‘no,’ and he was like, ‘Well, this don’t mean anything.’ I remember I cried for, like, two days straight.

“We have a much closer relationship now. But me always trying to get him to be proud of me or give me some type of acknowledgment, give me some credit, really fueled me to be who I am.”

Prior to the Finals, Tatum had the best season of his five-year NBA career. In the regular season, he scored a career-high 26.9 points per game and was the catalyst for the Celtics’ midseason turnaround, earning his first All-NBA first-team nod.

He kept that superb play up for much of the playoffs, scoring 46 points in an elimination game against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tatum also scored 25 points per game in the Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals win over the Heat to earn the first-ever Larry Bird MVP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry's Parade Outfit

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors held their championship parade in the streets of San Francisco. Fans quickly noticed that Ayesha Curry was sporting a unique look. Ayesha was wearing what appeared to be a dress made of Steph Curry's jersey. We've seen Ayesha wear Steph's jerseys in the past,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Colin Cowherd Says The Gap Between LeBron James And Stephen Curry Is The Grand Canyon: “There's A Lot Of Movies With Movie Stars, But There's One Tom Cruise.”

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stood tall at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season as the champions of the world after their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In a year where a lot of teams were earmarked to win the title throughout the season, the Warriors showed remarkable consistency to keep winning their important games and a 4th championship since 2015.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens to Jayson Tatum after NBA Finals: Get some rest

After Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a rough NBA Finals, Brad Stevens had a simple message for his team's franchise player. "I just told him to go on vacation," Stevens, Boston's president of basketball operations, said with a smile during a videoconference call with reporters after Boston's season ended with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the league's championship round. "Go get some rest.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sage Steele
NBA Analysis Network

3 Bold Trades To Send Damian Lillard To Boston Celtics

The expression “close, but no cigar” applies to the Boston Celtics in an ironic way this NBA season. After all, legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach had a tradition of lighting a cigar when the Cs won a championship during his tenure with the team. For those who don’t know history, that amounts to a lot of smoking.
BOSTON, MA
SkySports

NBA free agency: Kyrie Irving talks with Brooklyn Nets 'reach impasse, point guard set to listen to offers'

Kyrie Irving could be set to depart the Brooklyn Nets after reports emerged that talks between the player's representatives and team officials "reached an impasse". The update came from The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania who reported that discussions have reached a standstill and that the point guard could now consider offers in free agency.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Finals#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Instagram
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy