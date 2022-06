Downs was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round at 32nd overall in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. He was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster deal that landed the Reds former All-Stars Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp, as well as Kyle Farmer. Then in February 2020, the 23-year-old was traded to Boston in another monster move that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO