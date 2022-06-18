WATCH: Water tower demolished in Middlesex County

A large sinkhole on an exit ramp connecting two major interstates in Somerset County is expected to impact Tuesday’s morning commute. That sinkhole developed Sunday and shutdown Exit 21A, which connects Interstate 287 North to Interstate 78 East. Heavy delays were averted Monday morning because of a lack of...
One of the most ambitious revitalization efforts in Union County is officially underway as construction has begun on a plan that looks to transform the entrance of downtown Plainfield. Local officials and dignitaries from Cheung Development Group recently held a groundbreaking ceremony kicking off the initial portion of what will...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Borough, and Denville Township Wednesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22,...
OCEAN COUNTY – Senior citizens that receive the state’s Senior Freeze Program reimbursement shouldn’t have to start from scratch to meet program residency requirements if they relocate in another area of the state, officials said. Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Ocean County Office...
On Monday night, I spoke in Fort Lee. And yes, there were some traffic troubles. As I made my way to Princeton after holding a town hall discussion on our parental bill of rights and small business protection act, surprisingly, I made it to the venue with zero issues, I hit a little traffic by Newark airport, but I was actually on time.
Union County residents with old metal gutters, fencing, or appliances to dispose of can bring these items and more to free scrap metal recycling drop-off sites in July. The scrap metal recycling program is sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and takes place twice each month from April to November.
One person was flown to a nearby hospital after a Toyota veered off the roadway and struck a pole in Sussex County, state police confirmed. A Toyota Camry slammed into the pole after veering off the roadway near 331 River Rd. in Montague Township around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, June 20, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
A real piece of American history I stumbled across right in Monmouth County, New Jersey that you might like to know more about. It’s all part of the rich American history that we are part of right here in New Jersey. This is the medical office of Dr. Robert...
The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
TRENTON – Liberty State Park on the Jersey City waterfront, New Jersey’s most visited state park, could be in line for a major, years-long overhaul under a bill advancing in the Legislature. The issue of what kind of development to allow or block in Liberty State Park has...
With wooded areas of New Jersey filling up with more mature black bears, juvenile bruins are moving into human-populated suburbs as the youngsters begin exploring on their own. Already this year, there are reports and photographs of young bears visiting downtown areas of Wyckoff, Montclair and Englewood. All but a...
A motorist became trapped in a Central Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 on Route 9 in Sayreville, initial reports said. A crash victim was airlifted by medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. As a...
