Saint Louis, MO

2 say they're running for St. Louis aldermanic president after indictments

 4 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Two alderpersons now say they're running for the citywide post of president of the Board of Aldermen — St. Louis' legislative leader — after the indictment and resignation of Lewis Reed, who held the position since 2007. Alderpersons Megan Green and Jack Coatar...

Diana Cross
4d ago

don't steal from no one if either one of you get the job. do the job right, remember your working to make things better not to make things worse.

