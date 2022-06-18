ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Pete Nance transferring to North Carolina from Northwestern

By Jeff Borzello
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential preseason No. 1 team North Carolina has landed Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, the best available player in the portal. Nance visited Chapel Hill earlier this week and announced his decision via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Nance initially entered the NBA draft while also putting his name in the...

www.espn.com

