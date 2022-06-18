ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Huge game in extra-innings loss

Ohtani went 3-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings loss to the Royals. Ohtani was the key to the Angels' offense Tuesday, delivering three-run homers in the sixth and ninth innings while adding sacrifice flies in the seventh and 11th. The eight RBI he posted in this contest easily set a new career high. The two-way star now boasts a .260/.331/.489 slash line with 15 homers, 45 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 13 doubles and a triple through 293 plate appearances. He'll be on the mound for Wednesday's series finale versus the Royals.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
Justin Upton
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Optioned to Triple-A

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Martin will return to Triple-A after being recalled June 14. He appeared in two games while in the big leagues, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings. The move was made in correspondence with Matt Foster's return from the bereavement list Wednesday. Martin will remain a top option for another call up moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Done for the year

Ahmed underwent shoulder surgery June 15 and will miss the remainder of the season, Nick Piecoro of Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder issues since late in the 2021 season but put off surgery as long as possible. Non-invasive treatments provided ephemeral relief, so the shortstop eventually agreed to undergo surgery. Geraldo Perdomo will hold down shortstop for the rest of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Out of lineup versus lefty

Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 20-homer mark

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. Alonso tagged Astros starter Jose Urquidy for a solo shot in the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board. In June alone, Alonso has swatted seven of his 20 homers this season. The first baseman has added 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and a pair doubles this month, and he's maintained a sturdy .285/.366/.559 slash line with 65 RBI in 69 contests overall.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Heads to 60-day IL

The Reds transferred Lodolo (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Lodolo hasn't pitched for the Reds since April 24 and wasn't on track to be activated from the 10-day IL in fewer than 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his timeline. Instead, the move is merely procedural, as it clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Donovan Solano (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Lodolo is set to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Louisville later this week, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the IL and slot back into Cincinnati's rotation at some point during the final few days of June.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Serving as designated hitter

Abreu (leg) is starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Abreu is dealing with leg soreness after he went 2-for-6 with a run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday. He's slashed .324/.410/.588 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs over the last eight games.
CHICAGO, IL

