Washington, DC

Nationals' Andres Machado: Back with major-league club

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Machado was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up to majors

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Bannon was added to the 26-man roster as a replacement for reliever Mike Baumann, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with Baltimore needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline. While he's up with the Orioles, Bannon is expected to serve as the primary backup at third base to Tyler Nevin, who is filling an everyday role at the position while Ramon Urias (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: No sign of return from injured list

Polanco (back) is unlikely to return from the injured list when eligible Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It could be longer than 10 days. I think it's just fair to leave it at that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Polanco has not started full baseball activities, so he could...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Optioned to Triple-A

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Martin will return to Triple-A after being recalled June 14. He appeared in two games while in the big leagues, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings. The move was made in correspondence with Matt Foster's return from the bereavement list Wednesday. Martin will remain a top option for another call up moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Serving as designated hitter

Abreu (leg) is starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Abreu is dealing with leg soreness after he went 2-for-6 with a run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday. He's slashed .324/.410/.588 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs over the last eight games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span is a significant improvement over both the first month and a half of the season and his career numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox top prospect Jeter Downs set for big league debut Wednesday vs. Tigers

Downs was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round at 32nd overall in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. He was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster deal that landed the Reds former All-Stars Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp, as well as Kyle Farmer. Then in February 2020, the 23-year-old was traded to Boston in another monster move that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Matt Olson: Hits two home runs

Olson went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 12-10 loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Olson launched his ninth and 10th home runs of the season in an offensive onslaught. The three-run and two-run shots upped his season-long RBI total to 37. Olson has been performing in line with his career numbers since coming over to Atlanta from the Athletics in the offseason. He is now slashing .251/.353/.468 in 2022 compared to his .252/.348/.506 career line. The homers were Olson's first since June 12 and represented his first multiple-HR game of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 20-homer mark

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. Alonso tagged Astros starter Jose Urquidy for a solo shot in the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board. In June alone, Alonso has swatted seven of his 20 homers this season. The first baseman has added 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and a pair doubles this month, and he's maintained a sturdy .285/.366/.559 slash line with 65 RBI in 69 contests overall.
HOUSTON, TX

