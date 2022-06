Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin today announced that they have reached an agreement on a back-to-school sales tax holiday as a part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. The back-to-school sales tax holiday builds on the $2 billion ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program announced last week and other affordability measures that the Governor expects to see in the enacted budget, said the governor and his allies.

