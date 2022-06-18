Thunder Rosa Comments on Possible Match Against Sasha Banks in AEW

The love story between Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and the famous "donuts" is about to reach another level that will lead the two to become business partners. In fact, for the uninitiated, these two best friends, during the various tours with the WWE, decided to try a lot of glazed donuts in all the cities they have been, to determine which were the best, also starting a series on YouTube named "DaMandyz Donutz", which then became a brand that also developed merchandising and allowed the two to do some tours where they met fans.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO