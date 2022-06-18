REDUCED HOURS AT THE SPLASH PAD

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is offering two unique bidding opportunities for their upcoming annual 4th of July Parade. The Chamber is auctioning of the chance for someone to be the “Official Parade Gunner.” The Parade Gunner will help with the official opening ceremonies and have the once in a lifetime experience of firing the Kingfisher Cannon.

CHAPPELL HILL, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO