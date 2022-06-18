REDUCED HOURS AT THE SPLASH PAD

22 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Landon Davis, 25 of Houston, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Luis Alberto Hernandez, 36 of Chappell Hill, was indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Teresa Makae Kmiec, 46 of Chappell Hill,...
Washington County Commissioners approved an increase in the cost of towing per mile at their meeting today (Tuesday). The court agreed to add $1 to the mileage fee for the 2022 tow contract for light, medium and heavy towing categories. The increase is due to higher fuel costs. Commissioner Don...
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) for a luxury travel trailer and RV park in Chappell Hill. The Chamber will welcome new member Chappell Hill RV Resort, located at 7791 FM 2447, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The park covers over...
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - 10:19 p.m. update: The power has been restored but city officials have not said what caused the outage. City officials are investigating the cause of a power outage Monday evening in the City of Hearne. According to city officials, the cause is undetermined at this time...
LA GRANGE BEAT HEMPSTEAD VIA FORFEIT (HEMPSTEAD HAD TO WITHDRAW DUE TO CO-VID) 7PM WASHINGTON COUNTY VS. COLUMBUS (6:45PM PREGAME ON KWHI) (WASHINGTON COUNTY CLINCHES THE CHAMPIONSHIP) MAJOR BASEBALL IN BELLVILLE. FRIDAY. TWIN CITIES 17 HEMPSTEAD 15. BELLVILLE 14 GRIMES COUNTY 1. SATURDAY. SEALY 18 LA GRANGE 2. COLUMBUS 12...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was on Brazos Valley This Morning to discuss the latest developments happening at Travis Bryan Midtown Park. The redevelopment of Bryan’s Midtown area is well on its way to reaching the City’s goal of becoming a “world-class destination for residents and visitors,” according to the City of Bryan’s website.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is now accepting applications for their upcoming County Committee Member elections. The nomination period started last week and runs through August 1. Farm Service Agency County Committees can serve either a single county, or a multi-county district. Washington County and...
More than 1,600 College Station Utilities (CSU) electric customers were affected by a power outage Wednesday morning. The city of College Station’s social media states “the initial cause appears to be from a large bird getting into overhead lines in the area. Crews are in the process of repairing those lines.”
Since March of 2020, the College Station city council has regularly extended an emergency declaration related to the pandemic. During the last council meeting, the 31st extension was approved by a six to one vote. Elizabeth Cunha voted no, stating that the word “emergency” has lost its urgency.
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is offering two unique bidding opportunities for their upcoming annual 4th of July Parade. The Chamber is auctioning of the chance for someone to be the “Official Parade Gunner.” The Parade Gunner will help with the official opening ceremonies and have the once in a lifetime experience of firing the Kingfisher Cannon.
College Station police and the Bryan TxDOT office report the southbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Monday afternoon for six hours from two crashes. The first, was a semi that blew a tire and struck a concrete barrier then leaked diesel fuel. TxDOT spokesman Bob Colwell said that was...
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 (SCRIMMAGE) FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 (REGULAR SEASON OPENER) VS. RICHMOND RANDLE AT CUB STADIUM 7:30PM (DISTRICT OPENER) FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 (END OF THE REGULAR SEASON) AT LAKE CREEK AT MONTGOMERY ISD STADIUM 7:30PM. ALL CUB FOOTBALL GAMES CAN BE HEARD LIVE RIGHT HERE ON KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, AND...
Several Brenham ISD campuses will have new leadership this fall, with both new and familiar faces. The Brenham School Board on Tuesday agreed to name Early Childhood Learning Center Principal Jillian Wilke as the new principal for Krause Elementary School and formally promoted Brenham Middle School Assistant Principal Erin Thibodeaux to principal of the middle school campus. It also approved the hiring of Bellville ISD ESL Coordinator Sheridan Malota as an assistant principal at Alton Elementary School.
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews say a light brush fire burned an acre-and-a-half of land at the Bastrop County line. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at SH 71 and the county line. TCFR says the cause of the fire was a...
Bryan ISD is looking for another principal. That follows a promotion at Monday night’s school board meeting. As part of a restructuring of central office administrators, board members approved the superintendent’s creation of a third director of school leadership. Filling that position is Linda Montoya, who was principal at Jones elementary the last 11 years. BISD has created an online survey for parents, staff and community members to identify the traits they would most like to see in Jones’ next principal. Click HERE to be directed to the survey.
