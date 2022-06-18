ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Deputy Who Allegedly Took Pictures Of Kobe Bryant's Crash Involved In Excessive Force Case

By Lawrencia Grose
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been two years since the death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, shocked the nation. On January 26, 2020, the two relatives, along with several others, died in a fatal helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. It was later revealed that a deputy working at the sight...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Daily Mail

Vanessa Bryant fights for jury to know the deputy accused of taking crash photos of late husband Kobe Bryant was also involved in an excessive force scandal

A trial involving the Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy accused of taking and sharing helicopter crash scene photos of Kobe Bryant is set to begin next month. And Vanessa Bryant, the late NBA star's widow, wants the jury to know that the same deputy, Doug Johnson, was also involved in another scandal - one in which he allegedly kneeled on an inmate's neck.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
