Popular Trail Mix Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Up until recently, you may not have known about the wonders of kimchi. The spicy, sour, pungent, and pickled vegetable dish, though a staple at the dinner tables of most Korean households, was once only found in specialty stores in the U.S. The Culture Trip points out that as more people turn to wellness foods, especially with an awareness of the health benefits of gut-friendly bacteria in fermented foods, kimchi has seen a rise in popularity in the last few years. Add to that a growing interest in South Korean pop culture, along with chefs like Roy Choi who made kimchi tacos a thing, and it's easy to see why jars of kimchi are lining the shelves in supermarkets across the U.S. today.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO