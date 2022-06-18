Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City

The Los Angeles Dodgers let another game slip away as a result of a Craig Kimbrel meltdown in the ninth inning. With fans calling for Dave Roberts to make some changes to the bullpen amid the Dodgers’ rough stretch, LA’s manager had a declarative statement about Kimbrel’s future as the team’s closer. Via Juan Toribio, […]
As expected, John Mozeliak says that the St. Louis Cardinals are open to upgrading the bullpen ahead of the trade deadline. On Sunday, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol indicated that he would tweak the bullpen in hopes of getting better results. For now, that will come by reconfiguring their internal options – Drew VerHagen and T.J. McFarland are moving to low-leverage situations – while other pitchers get more prominent roles.
PITTSBURGH -- Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3, walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. The rookie drove a slider from sidearming Tyler Rogers (0-3) to right for his second...
The Chicago White Sox listed Adam Haseley as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Haseley will cover right field and bat ninth while Adam Engel takes the night off. Haseley has a $4,000 on tonight's single-game FanDuel slate. He has 2 hits in 12...
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. In 191 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a .617...
The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and the Los Angeles Dodgers are - as usual - expected to be major players in an effort to win a close NL West title race. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are looking to acquire a right-handed hitter who plays the outfield now that Mookie Betts is out for the foreseeable future. To that end, the Dodgers have a few plans.
Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the COlorado Rockies. Sanchez is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Sanchez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took the mound in Minnesota's Target Field Thursday night having allowed only three home runs in his last nine starts, a span of 55 innings and 218 batters faced. The Twins would get him for three homers in three batters to start the game. It would...
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Contreras will take a seat Monday as the Braves move Marcell Ozuna back into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat sixth. Contreras' breakout season has pushed the Braves into...
As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
Sunday’s College World Series game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma provided some memorable plays. Notre Dame got a fairly valuable accidental assist from Oklahoma third base coach Clay Van Hook during the fourth inning. Oklahoma was leading 2-0 and batting with two outs and a runner on first. Sooners outfielder John Spikerman attempted to go from first to third on a single to right field, but looked like he would be thrown out. However, the ball seemingly got knocked out of Jack Brannigan’s glove while the Fighting Irish infielder was trying to make the tag.
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Neuse will start at third base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and Seattle. Jed Lowrie moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday.
The Chicago White Sox surrendered a home run to Houston Astros designated hitter J.J. Matijevic on June 19 that would only count in a small number of ballparks. The Chicago White Sox won four of their previous five games entering Sunday Night Baseball on June 19. They faced off against the Houston Astros looking to take the series. They seemingly had an advantage, as Yordan Alvarez was not in the lineup as he dealt with a hand injury.
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Taveras is taking a seat after starting the past eight games. Josh Smith, Adolis Garcia, and Kole Calhoun are starting across the outfield for the Rangers on Wednesday afternoon. Ezequiel Duran is replacing Taveras in the lineup to play third base and bat eighth.
Sunday's Nationals-Phillies game featured a heartwarming Father's Day moment in the stands. In the bottom of the second inning, Washington star Juan Soto crushed a three-run home run into the upper deck in right field at Nationals Stadium. A man attending the game with his son wound up recovering the loose ball.
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Brown will move to the bench on Tuesday with Christian Bethancourt starting at first base. Bethancourt will bat fourth versus left-hander Marco Gonzales and Seattle. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 9.8 FanDuel...
